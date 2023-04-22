There are tricks to heading off weeds before they take over

So much is happening in the garden despite the wet spring. Time and the season with many associated plans and tasks is swiftly advancing, leaving me running to try to stay caught up.

This year, the word weed is coming up more than I would like.

I tried to keep the garden well-weeded last spring through fall so that this spring, I could focus on such pleasurable tasks as planting and walks through the neighborhood, looking at gardens without weedy forms intruding into my thoughts.

With winter’s continual wet and cool weather, weeds keep coming — not lots of them but enough to need periodic forays into the garden to remove the interlopers. Weeding is a pressing garden task. Each plant produces many seeds. If you let even a few go, you risk a setback that will send you into a zone of stress rather than pleasure.

After all these years, many weeds have become part of my seasonal life, as familiar as garden flowers or the leafing out of trees. Each season has associated weeds.

The annual bluegrass Poa anuua, a winter and spring weed in many gardens and lawns, drops hundreds of seeds from even small plants, dying when the soil dries and temperatures warm.

Its seeds and the seeds of winter annual and perennial weeds won’t germinate until the fall when soil and air temperatures cool. Any transgressions on our part in terms of letting them go to seed, will not be apparent until then.

Winter weeds, both annual and perennial, germinate and grow in the fall or early spring when temperatures cool and soil is moist. The annuals die in the spring after they have set seed, while perennials like mallow, dandelion and knotweed establish themselves in spring conditions, quickly putting down extensive roots to sustain them during dry summer months.

Summer weeds germinate and grow when soil and air temperatures warm. Some commonly found winter and spring weeds are dandelion, black medic, mallow, annual henbit, common chickweed, redstem filaree, annual bluegrass, prostrate knotweed, spiny sow thistle, common groundsel, plantain and hairy bittercress.

This list is not exhaustive by any means. Different areas have different weed compositions, many predicated by the soil type and condition as well as moisture levels.

Bare soil is an open invitation for weed germination. As they say, nature loves a void.

This year, the almost incessant rains have left soil moist for an extended period of time, generating perfect weed-growing conditions. A few inches of mulch can greatly help prevent weeds, both by covering the soil and smothering weed seeds.

Mulch also creates a surface that is not welcoming to weeds. Wood chip mulch has a very low nutrient content, and if you are a tiny seed, it is hard to germinate under such large, heavy and coarse conditions.

A few inches of green-waste mulch is lighter in texture and has more nutrients, but still does an excellent job as a weed barrier. And if weeds grow through, they are easy to pull. Weeds in hard bare soil are very difficult to pull.

Weeds like annual henbit (hens do like the young leaves) and common chickweed root along plant stems are best pulled when they are young because they can form dense mats that are hard to remove.

Some weeds nearly impossible to remove

We are helping a neighbor with his garden this year. A few years ago, he converted the front yard on both sides of the sidewalk to vegetable and flower beds, some in-ground and others raised boxes.

One of the beds has a carpet of prostrate knotweed and mallow weed seedlings. These germinate in fall or early spring and are some of the worst summer weeds. The plants have incredibly strong, cordlike taproots that are deep and almost impossible to pull and, in the case of knotweed, nearly impossible to cut even with a shovel or weeder.

I suspect a few plants hid and seeded in secret under the rampant melon vines that occupied the space last year. There are far too many seedlings to hand-pull them.

Ordinarily in dry weather and soil conditions I would use a hula hoe to cut the very young stems just under the soil, or skim just under the soil surface with a shovel to sever the stems and kill the plants. It has been too wet for these usually fast and effective weeding approaches. Instead, I’m going to put down landscape paper topped with an inch of compost to smother the weeds.

Landscape paper is inexpensive and easy to use. It works great to smother very young annual and perennial weeds, breaking down quickly (in about six weeks) if the soil is moist.

I put it over most of the beds (4 x 30 feet) in our new vegetable garden last summer. The beds with the paper had no weeds except a few at the edges. The beds without it were a carpet of weeds that required thorough weeding three times during the summer.

You can tear out small pieces of the paper to dig small planting holes. Drip lines go under it. Landscape paper is thick brown paper often available in 4-inch-by-100-inch or longer rolls. It is used by painters to protect floors.

Cardboard topped with compost or wood chips is a better choice for established perennial weeds. The roots of mature dandelion and mallow take several months to be killed.

There is a world of weeds to know.

Kate Frey is a garden designer and writer whose column appears twice monthly in The Press Democrat. She can be reached at katefrey@mac.com.