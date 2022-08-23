Access Alexander Valley highlights wines from the region

GEYSERVILLE

Alexander Valley Winegrowers will host their Access Alexander Valley event, highlighting 20-plus Alexander Valley wineries, 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 at Francis Ford Coppola Winery. Live music from R&B group Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes, plus food bites from Drakes Bar Oysters, KINSmoke, Wicked Slush, Harvey’s Donuts, Yay Paella and more. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at alexandervalley.org/access-alexander-valley. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville.

SONOMA

For the final weekend in August, Hanson of Sonoma Distillery is offering some late-summer fun — a new cocktail on the menu and lawn games. The $15 Watermelon High Cocktail is made with Hanson’s Organic Original Vodka and watermelon juice and topped with fresh mint. The distillery, which is dog- and kid-friendly, is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily at 22985 Burndale Road. hansonofsonoma.com

SEBASTOPOL

Gold Ridge Organic Farms will celebrate the arrival of fall and heirloom apples with freshly pressed apple juice, ice cream, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Attendees can taste a range of heirloom apple varieties and apple juice; take a stroll through the orchards with farmer Brooke Hazen; and purchase vanilla ice cream with apple cider syrup, local cheeses, apple cider doughnuts and other artisan goods. Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger. To buy tickets, go to goldridgeorganicfarms.com/events. 3387 Canfield Road.