Across Sonoma County, programs and opportunities for queer kids abound — a big change from past generations

While there’s no specific organization that tracks the number of local programs for queer kids, anecdotal evidence suggests the opportunities are growing. Queer Art Club was one of the first, starting up in 2021.|
MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2023, 8:16AM
Updated 2 hours ago

There are several options for tweens and teens interested in participating in LGBTQ+ programs across Sonoma County.

Positive Images

Programs:

LGBTQIA+ Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

LGBTQIA+ Leadership Development Program, 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 5-6 p.m. Friday

Social Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Saturday of the month

Where: 200 Montgomery DFrive, Suite C, Santa Rosa

More info: posimages.org

Queer Art Club

When: 6-8 p.m. third Wednesday of the month

Where: Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma

More info: sonomacommunitycenter.org/queer-art-club

LGBTQ Connection

Programs:

Youth Social, 4 p.m. Thursday

Transcend, 3:30 p.m. second Monday of the month

Game Night, 3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month

Queer and Trans People of Color, 6 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month

More info: lgbtqconnection.org

Queer Book Club

Where: In-person at select Sonoma County Libraries and online

More info: sonomalibrary.org/good-read/book-groups/queer-book-club and bit.ly/3I3A2qr

Brow scrunched in concentration, 12-year-old Mox Appleby focused intently as they lined up a clear piece of plastic with a half-dozen paint blobs on the paper in front of them.

Their task was simple: to use the plastic to scrape the paint over the page.

Appleby, who uses the pronouns them and they, took a deep breath. They tightened their grip. As they started scraping, a rainbow of colors spread like magic in a smear across the page. “Wow!” they said two or three times, as the art kept evolving in front of them.

“This is so cool!” exclaimed the precocious sixth grader from Schellville. “I had no idea it would look like that.”

Wonder has become a standard part of the experience for those Sonoma County young people who, like Appleby, attend a new program known as Queer Art Club. The group meets on the third Wednesday of every month at the Sonoma Community Center in downtown Sonoma. There, they make art, together.

Queer Art Club is part of a growing trend. Across the county, similar programs and opportunities are popping up for tweens and teens who identify as queer to gather, create connections and share with each other.

The focus of each of these programs differs, but the overall aim is to make lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) young people feel safer and more comfortable here in the North Bay and beyond.

“All kids need a safe space to be themselves and explore who they are,” said Lexi Bakkar, youth programs manager at the community center. “It’s special that we are able to provide that.”

Programs on the rise

While there’s no specific organization that tracks and charts the number of local programs for queer kids, anecdotal evidence suggests the opportunities are growing. Queer Art Club was one of the first, starting up in 2021. Another, the Queer Book Club run through the Sonoma County Public Library, began online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Carroll, director of programs at Positive Images, an LGBTQ+ support, advocacy and education group based in Santa Rosa, said these programs have become popular among younger teens who are curious about sexuality and gender identity and want to connect with others on similar paths of self-discovery.

“When I was a young person, the options were very limited,” Carroll said. “Comparatively, the landscape of what’s available today is broad, which is good because LGBTQ folks are not monoliths.”

“When I was a young person, the options were very limited,” Carroll said. “Comparatively, the landscape of what’s available today is broad, which is good because LGBTQ folks are not monoliths.” Jessica Carroll, director of programs at Positive Images

Positive Images runs groups, too. It cofounded and co-hosts the Queer Art Club and hosts weekly drop-in support groups for young people ages 12 to 18 who identify as LGBTQ+. The drop-in sessions are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday at 200 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa.

Other organizations host different programs.

North Bay LGBTQI Families, which supports families with LGBTQ+ parents, caregivers and children in Sonoma County, offers a variety of support groups for kids under 12.

LGBTQ Connection, an advocacy organization with offices and outreach efforts in both Napa and Sonoma counties, hosts weekly social gatherings for young people ages 12 to 24 who identify as queer, plus separate monthly party-like gatherings for transgender kids and queer and transgender young people of color.

The dual-county organization even hosts a monthly game night, where LGBTQ+ kids from all over the area can come together, hang out and play games such as Among Us, Jackbox and Pictionary.

Solicia Aguliar, interim program director, said these programs make a real difference in kids’ lives.

“We try to put together programs that are about fun and connection but also teach kids something about themselves and about the history of queer individuals in our area and around the world,” Aguliar said.

Focusing on community

The public library’s Queer Book Club also has amassed quite a following. Youth Services Administrator Kathy DeWeese said the program stared with a handful of kids and now regularly draws anywhere between 12 to 20 participants.

The program started almost exclusively online. In recent months two library branches — Northwest Santa Rosa Library near Coddingtown Mall and the Sebastopol Regional Library — have switched to meeting in person, DeWeese said. Meetings comprise lively discussions about a different book each month. (The book for February is “Honey Girl,” by Morgan Rogers, a coming-of-age story that explores sexuality, mental health, privilege and other themes.)

“We call learning through reading, ‘bibliotherapy,’ and it introduces kids to books they might not know about,” DeWeese said. “The program helps young people explore their own mental health through reading about the lives others are living. It’s an incredibly uplifting way for kids to get to understand more about the world.”

Then, of course, there’s Queer Art Club. During the January session, 14-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jupiter Heald said they had made some of their best friends at the club and that they look forward to creating art with these friends all month.

Heald, who had pink hair and was wearing a crocheted frog hat, added that Queer Art Club is “a place where I feel I can be myself” at all times.

“It’s nice to feel so supported,” they said.

Working in the schools

The next frontier for programs that serve young people who identify as queer: extracurricular activities connected with school.

A quick survey of public schools in Sonoma County indicated most junior high and high schools have groups and clubs for queer students and those colleagues who identify as allies. Many of these organizations were created before the COVID-19 pandemic and survived the last few years through virtual meetups.

At Healdsburg Junior High School, for instance, the club is known as the GSA, which once stood for Gay-Straight Alliance. The name changed to Gender and Sexualities Alliance to better reflect all LGBTQ+ identities. It meets weekly for participants to socialize and discuss issues facing LGBTQ+ teens today.

“They come in and talk about anything and everything — being young, being queer, family issues, whatever,” said Club Adviser Angelina Esaia, who also serves as the school’s library technician. “It’s nice to see them have people who understand what they are going through.”

Esaia added that the group’s big goal for the year is to create a pride mural.

Clubs at other schools have similar plans, including rallies to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ rights and fundraisers to amass donations to local support groups.

LGBTQ Connection, in Sonoma and Napa counties, also fosters school programs. Aguliar said she and other advocates work with schools to develop youth leadership teams on each campus. These teams eventually help empower other students to become more involved and build up curriculum resources for individual school programs.

Last year, for instance, during Black History Month, Aguliar devised a game of bingo that helped kids learn about Black queer activists and leaders such as Bayard Rustin, who worked with A. Philip Randolph on the March on Washington Movement in 1941, and Crystal LaBeija, a drag queen who highlighted discrepancies in the drag community.

“Community is important, but so is education,” Aguliar said. “We want to make young people feel comfortable and also teach them about the community they’re a part of.”

There are several options for tweens and teens interested in participating in LGBTQ+ programs across Sonoma County.

Positive Images

Programs:

LGBTQIA+ Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

LGBTQIA+ Leadership Development Program, 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 5-6 p.m. Friday

Social Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Saturday of the month

Where: 200 Montgomery DFrive, Suite C, Santa Rosa

More info: posimages.org

Queer Art Club

When: 6-8 p.m. third Wednesday of the month

Where: Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma

More info: sonomacommunitycenter.org/queer-art-club

LGBTQ Connection

Programs:

Youth Social, 4 p.m. Thursday

Transcend, 3:30 p.m. second Monday of the month

Game Night, 3:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month

Queer and Trans People of Color, 6 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month

More info: lgbtqconnection.org

Queer Book Club

Where: In-person at select Sonoma County Libraries and online

More info: sonomalibrary.org/good-read/book-groups/queer-book-club and bit.ly/3I3A2qr

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor