There are several options for tweens and teens interested in participating in LGBTQ+ programs across Sonoma County.

Brow scrunched in concentration, 12-year-old Mox Appleby focused intently as they lined up a clear piece of plastic with a half-dozen paint blobs on the paper in front of them.

Their task was simple: to use the plastic to scrape the paint over the page.

Appleby, who uses the pronouns them and they, took a deep breath. They tightened their grip. As they started scraping, a rainbow of colors spread like magic in a smear across the page. “Wow!” they said two or three times, as the art kept evolving in front of them.

“This is so cool!” exclaimed the precocious sixth grader from Schellville. “I had no idea it would look like that.”

Wonder has become a standard part of the experience for those Sonoma County young people who, like Appleby, attend a new program known as Queer Art Club. The group meets on the third Wednesday of every month at the Sonoma Community Center in downtown Sonoma. There, they make art, together.

Queer Art Club is part of a growing trend. Across the county, similar programs and opportunities are popping up for tweens and teens who identify as queer to gather, create connections and share with each other.

The focus of each of these programs differs, but the overall aim is to make lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) young people feel safer and more comfortable here in the North Bay and beyond.

“All kids need a safe space to be themselves and explore who they are,” said Lexi Bakkar, youth programs manager at the community center. “It’s special that we are able to provide that.”

Programs on the rise

While there’s no specific organization that tracks and charts the number of local programs for queer kids, anecdotal evidence suggests the opportunities are growing. Queer Art Club was one of the first, starting up in 2021. Another, the Queer Book Club run through the Sonoma County Public Library, began online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Carroll, director of programs at Positive Images, an LGBTQ+ support, advocacy and education group based in Santa Rosa, said these programs have become popular among younger teens who are curious about sexuality and gender identity and want to connect with others on similar paths of self-discovery.

“When I was a young person, the options were very limited,” Carroll said. “Comparatively, the landscape of what’s available today is broad, which is good because LGBTQ folks are not monoliths.”

Positive Images runs groups, too. It cofounded and co-hosts the Queer Art Club and hosts weekly drop-in support groups for young people ages 12 to 18 who identify as LGBTQ+. The drop-in sessions are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday at 200 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa.

Other organizations host different programs.

North Bay LGBTQI Families, which supports families with LGBTQ+ parents, caregivers and children in Sonoma County, offers a variety of support groups for kids under 12.

LGBTQ Connection, an advocacy organization with offices and outreach efforts in both Napa and Sonoma counties, hosts weekly social gatherings for young people ages 12 to 24 who identify as queer, plus separate monthly party-like gatherings for transgender kids and queer and transgender young people of color.

The dual-county organization even hosts a monthly game night, where LGBTQ+ kids from all over the area can come together, hang out and play games such as Among Us, Jackbox and Pictionary.

Solicia Aguliar, interim program director, said these programs make a real difference in kids’ lives.

“We try to put together programs that are about fun and connection but also teach kids something about themselves and about the history of queer individuals in our area and around the world,” Aguliar said.

Focusing on community

The public library’s Queer Book Club also has amassed quite a following. Youth Services Administrator Kathy DeWeese said the program stared with a handful of kids and now regularly draws anywhere between 12 to 20 participants.

The program started almost exclusively online. In recent months two library branches — Northwest Santa Rosa Library near Coddingtown Mall and the Sebastopol Regional Library — have switched to meeting in person, DeWeese said. Meetings comprise lively discussions about a different book each month. (The book for February is “Honey Girl,” by Morgan Rogers, a coming-of-age story that explores sexuality, mental health, privilege and other themes.)