Air quality advisory extended for Bay Area due to Northern California wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory remains in effect for the San Francisco Bay Area Friday due to lingering smoke blown in from wildfires in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management, which first issued the alert Thursday, said smoke is expected to be “mostly aloft” with smoke intermittently mixing to the surface, particularly at higher elevations in the North and East Bay regions.

No Spare the Art alert was issued since air quality is not expected to exceed federal health standards, the agency said.

Check air quality at bit.ly/2UdnBmW.

