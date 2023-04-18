Alexander Valley Vineyards cabernet matches array of dishes, including rice

Our wine of the week, Alexander Valley Vineyards, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County ($34), is a stellar example of just how far organic wines have come. For years, “organic” was not listed on labels because organic wines had earned a reputation for poor taste and poor quality. Now, this wine and many others proudly announce their organically grown grapes.

This one is a sophisticated beauty, with dark fruit such as black plum and Bing cherry, threads of spice, a hint of chocolate and a subtle resinous element that suggests cedar and eucalyptus. The texture is rich and supple, with a finish that lingers deliciously.

At the table, the wine engages beautifully with an array of foods, including black olives, black beans, white beans, bacon, carrots, farro, lentils, sweet potatoes, spaghetti squash with salsa verde, Gorgonzola and red mole.

In honor of Earth Day, April 22, I’ve chosen a hearty salad that everyone, including vegetarians and vegans, can enjoy. It’s also portable in case you want to celebrate out in nature. Happy Earth Day!

Wild Rice, Blueberry and Chickpea Salad with Ruby Vinaigrette Makes 4-6 servings 1 cup wild rice, rinsed Kosher salt Ruby Vinaigrette, recipe follows 1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained 1 cup blueberries 3 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds ⅓ cup pecans, walnuts or pine nuts, lightly toasted ⅓ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves 12 spearmint leaves, cut into very thin ribbons Spearmint sprigs, for garnish, optional Put the wild rice into a medium saucepan, add 3½ cups water and a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently for 45 minutes, until the rice is tender and has begun to split. Remove from the heat, drain off any water that has not been absorbed and tip into a wide shallow bowl. While the wild rice cooks, make the vinaigrette. When the rice is done, pour about half the dressing over it and toss gently. Add the chickpeas, blueberries, green onions, nuts and parsley to the wild rice. Add the rest of the dressing, toss well, add the spearmint leaves and toss again, briefly and gently. Garnish with spearmint sprigs, if using, and enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Ruby Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 shallot, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

6-8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.