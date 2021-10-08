Q: You’ve made more than 140 films. Why did you go into acting?

A: I thought I needed a steady income. At the end of the ’60s, which actually occurred around ’72 or ’73, I was the single father of a daughter. My dad had died more than broke, and I had no money. One of my friends, (poet) Gary Snyder, won the Pulitzer and Jerry Brown was governor. He asked Snyder to start a state arts council, and Gary called me and asked me to help him. The next year I was elected chairman, and I raised the budget from $1 to $18 million dollars, and I was pretty cranky after four years.

But it gave me such confidence that I learned how to talk to all kinds of people, and I decided to try acting. A brilliant guy named John Kreidler put in a grant to hire artists, and I was one of 100 people that got hired (through CETA, the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act). I told myself I’d try the movies for five years … and I got lucky. I was the right age, the leading ladies were worried about their sell-by date, and they wanted to be seen with older guys. I was competent, but I knew I was never going to be Daniel Day-Lewis.

That has its own humiliations, to be in something that you know you are never going to rise above a certain float. But I am grateful for it. It took me all around the world and got my kids through graduate school debt-free. But I don’t mind leaving it behind.

Q: You found your voice as a poet, but you also discovered the physical quality of your voice. What made you ideal as a film narrator?

A: I have my mother’s voice box. She has a very deep and throaty voice, and she was the star of her own film noir. She called everyone darling and had a cigarette dangling and was very elegant.

My skill is that I can take the listener through complicated sentences and never lose them. I think that’s what Ken Burns most appreciates about me. He can write a sentence with many phrases in it, and when I speak it, I’ll never lose you. That’s what I consider my actual skill. I can’t take credit for the voice my mom gave me.

Q: When did you get interested in Zen Buddhism?

A: I started reading Buddhism books in my teens, when I was 14 or 15, because of the Beat (poets). I was so impressed by them, but I never met any Buddhists until I met Gary Snyder. I saw the way he lived, and in 1973, I started going out with a girl who was at the Zen Center in San Francisco. So it stuck.

Q: When did you first start writing poems?

A: I wrote a poem when I was 8 that convinced my father that I was Marcel Proust. But he was easy to fool. There are a number of poems in the book that look back on childhood. There’s one about fishing, and one about killing a groundhog, and a couple about my mom being half in the bag in the afternoon and teaching me to make her drinks.

Q: How do these poems reflect how you evolved over the years?

A: I hope they are accurate snapshots. Trying to figure out who you are is like trying to take a snapshot of a river. It’s hard to know because it’s constantly moving. But I’ve tried to make each moment accurate to my perception of it.

Q: What did it feel like to go back over these poems with an editor?

A: Initially, it was humiliating. He would take a poem that was 12 stanzas long and would find the two stanzas that are the actual poem. But then as time went on, I really learned how to interrogate poems myself, the way he did. That was the real skill that he taught me. I got better and better at it. I’m still not completely confident to edit them without Patrick looking at them, but our work together is much different. We are thinking together much more quickly, instead of me whining and saying, “Why?”

Q: Why did you dedicate the poetry book to your sister, Elizabeth Ann West?

A: My baby sister died in 2017. It’s one of the few losses in my life I can’t quite get used to. We talked every Sunday. We laughed for an hour on the phone. We had the same sense of humor. She was a great person, extremely practical, brilliant and very funny. … Most losses lose their sting after a while, but this one hasn’t.

Q: What is the process like, for you, of writing a poem?

A: I think it just comes out of your life. You get an image, a line, a few words. It’s like a song. You just sit down, and you write that down. Then you see what comes next. You don’t know where it’s going. Something moved you.

And all art starts like this. It starts from a hunch. Then you make a line, write a sentence, put in a dash of color. You look at it and analyze it. Where does that want to go? It’s kind of mysterious. Nobody owns it. It comes over the spinal telephone.