An overlooked plant you and the butterflies will love

Lomatiums are a ubiquitous yet often unnoticed part of the spring and early-summer Western wildflower landscape. They are handsome perennials in the family Apiaceae and resemble the herbs Italian parsley or angelica.

Lomatiums have finely cut, ferny, green or blue-green leaves with yellow-green or burgundy flower umbels rising above the foliage. The plants are an important larval host plant for the anise swallowtail butterfly and were its key food source before the advent of the weedy fennel in our landscapes.

The flowers appeal to many pollinators and beneficial insects. The roots formed an important food and medicinal aid for some Native people.

There are a number of species, some growing in bright woodland understories, canyon sides, chaparral and open fields. Size ranges from 1 to 4 feet tall when the plant is flowering. All appreciate winter and spring moisture and a range of irrigation, from completely dry to low amounts of water in the summer. Some go dormant in summer after flowering.

Usually just seen in wildlands, and often difficult to find in nurseries, these native plants are underused in our landscapes. They can add interest to gardens in both leaf and flower. The graceful or distinctive fernlike foliage is a wonderful foil for many other plants that grow in the same conditions. They combine well with plants like heuchera, California iris and California fescue. In our area, California Flora Nursery in Fulton is now selling several species and has good descriptions of how to grow them.

Some people will be familiar with the biennial European herb, Angelica archangelica, grown for its edible stems. The first year it forms a large, architectural-like clump of leaves. In its second and final year, it develops striking large green umbel flowers before it dies a spectacular death, leaving a big gap in your garden where it used to be.

Fortunately, we have our perennial California lomatium (Lomatium californicum), which is similar in appearance but not behavior. This native is an even more attractive drought-resistant plant with handsome blue-green leaves. The plant grows to about 1 foot tall with yellow umbel flowers rising above the foliage to about 3 feet. The foliage smells strongly of celery and is topped by attractive, broad yellow-green umbels. It favors lightly shaded woodlands and well-draining soil. Here are two more to consider:

Lomatium dasycarpum Lace parsnip: In contrast to the other two lomatiums, this is a diminutive plant that only grows to about 10 inches tall, with very finely dissected woolly parsley-like leaves. It grows in dry chaparral, grassland and open woodland in California, from coastal shrub to mountain pine forests.

The flowers are yellow as buds and creamy white as they open and hover just above the foliage. It needs well-drained conditions and becomes dormant in summer after the flowers mature. When established, it needs no summer watering.

Lomatium dissectum fernleaf biscuitroot: I think many of us would like the delicate forms of ferny leaves throughout our gardens but abstain from this horticultural indulgence as the moisture and humidity required for such scenes are not practical in our summer-dry environment.

The lomatiums in general, and this one in particular, can fill this aesthetic void while being perfectly happy with little irrigation.

The fernleaf biscuitroot is a large distinctive plant with strong, broad, dense clumps of almost horizontally held ferny leaves. It has beautiful open-umbel burgundy or yellow flowers held like delicate vegetative fireworks well above the foliage on stout hollow stems growing up to 4 feet. The plant forms a taproot and should not be moved after planting.

When it’s established, give this plant little water. It grows in much of California up to British Columbia in open areas and bright woodlands. It needs good drainage.

