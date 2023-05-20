They looked like Paul Bunyan’s dinner plates, stacked in a back lot at the Wheeler Zamaroni stoneyard just south of Santa Rosa. The vast discs were pieces of a 400-ton limestone boulder sliced into sections by a giant industrial-scale saw. Later this year, they’ll become part of a massive stone sculpture conceived by Edwin Hamilton of Petaluma.

Hamilton is a renowned stonemason and sculptor — he’s twice exhibited at the famed Venice Architecture Biennale — with a longtime home base at an unassuming rural studio in Penngrove. Among the large-scale works greeting visitors there is “Berengei,” a representation of a gorilla hewn from basalt collected “right over there,” Hamilton said, pointing east to nearby Sonoma Mountain.

Finished works dot the gardens, while masonry tomes and hand tools fill a small cottage Hamilton built around the framework of an existing century-old water tower. Scattered on a table near the woodstove are stones comprising the mini-arches he’s taken to his daughters’ school — Hamilton and his wife have a 13- and 9-year-old — to teach them and their classmates about keystones and buttresses.

Part of his purpose, as Hamilton sees it, “is to keep the torch lit,” to keep his craft alive and thriving, to pass it on and, while he’s at it, add his own interpretation.

Humble start

Hamilton’s four-decade journey in the practice of shaping and placing stone got off to a humble start.

In his early 20s, Hamilton worked as a basic stonemason, building walls and pathways for landscape projects. He moved into fine art and sculpture later in his career.

He draws inspiration, according to a recent artist’s statement, from “simple forms found in the natural world, re-imagined in complex assemblages.”

Whether it’s been an Incan fortress in Peru or the astounding York Minster cathedral in England, he has been gobsmacked by ancient stonework he’s encountered in Europe and South America, massive cathedrals and great walls painstakingly shaped by hand and often fit together without mortar.

On the northern outskirts of Cusco, Hamilton recalled, one 120-ton stone “fit with a 60-ton stone, then a 40-ton stone on top of that. And they’re fit better than anything I’ve ever done. And they had no steel, no diamond saws, no pneumatics. It’s mind-blowing.”

After a dozen or so years traveling and learning stone masonry, he’d acquired the skills that allowed him to enter the realm of sculpture. Now, whether he’s working in masonry or sculpture — each feeds the other, he said — his goal is to capture the soul-stirring wonderment he experiences in the presence of the grand works of the ancients.

The universe provides

The longer Hamilton works in stone, the larger the projects that come his way.

One early commission, first outlined by the late artist Anna Valentina Murch in the dust on the windshield of Hamilton’s pickup, took shape in four “very large chunks of granite,” the biggest of which was 12 tons. It took him a year to finish the four large granite water vessels, which now sit outside the civic courthouse in Queens, New York.

At the time, Hamilton reflected, he was working with what he thought were “enormous” stones. Now, he said, motioning to to those Paul Bunyan-size sections at Wheeler Zamaroni, “I’m doing a project that is truly on the scale of the ancients.” The project is also a secret. Hamilton was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement by the party commissioning the project. “This is my moonshot,” he said with a rueful smile, “and I can’t say anything about it.”

Bigger projects are sure to follow. In 2019, he was elected to the prestigious London-based Royal Society of Sculptors, which technically makes the current King Charles III his patron.

“Not bad for a kid from Beaver Falls,” Hamilton said.

Born in the western Pennsylvania town that gave the world Joe Namath, Hamilton attended high school in New York, where he was an all-state offensive tackle. That’s right — before he became a mason and artist, pushing the boundaries of his field, Hamilton excelled at a different activity that also required brute strength, occasional finesse and plenty of pushing.

Football, he recalled, “was my thing.”

College, it turned out, was not his thing. After two years at UC Davis, he migrated to the Bay Area in 1982. “Like a lot of folks, I was just kind of searching,” said Hamilton, who ended up in west Marin County. There he befriended a blacksmith who opened Hamilton’s eyes “to the world of craft, and people working with their hands,” and introduced him to a pair of local stonemasons.