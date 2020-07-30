Anniversaries: John and Josephine Bodle

John and Josephine (née Creighton) Bodle celebrated 70 years of marriage July 8, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Although the pandemic has prevented an in-person family gathering at this time, there was chocolate cake for the occasion.

They were married on July 8, 1950 in Atwood, Indiana. As part of their honeymoon, the newlyweds drove across the country on Route 66 to Santa Ana, California, where John was starting a medical residency, in their new Champion Studebaker car. Josephine was a graduate of IU Nursing School in Indianapolis.

After John served in the US Army in Korea and Okinawa, they moved to California to establish a medical practice in Cloverdale and then in Santa Rosa in 1957. They still reside in Santa Rosa today. Dr. John delivered thousands of babies in his OB-GYN medical practice over the next 38 years.

They have four children: Ann (Bodle-Nash), John, Barbara (Pedersen) and Carol (Pfeil), several grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

Their secret to a long and happy marriage: “Compromise and take turns.”