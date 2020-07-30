Subscribe

Anniversaries: John and Josephine Bodle

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2020, 4:24PM
Updated 38 minutes ago

John and Josephine (née Creighton) Bodle celebrated 70 years of marriage July 8, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Although the pandemic has prevented an in-person family gathering at this time, there was chocolate cake for the occasion.

They were married on July 8, 1950 in Atwood, Indiana. As part of their honeymoon, the newlyweds drove across the country on Route 66 to Santa Ana, California, where John was starting a medical residency, in their new Champion Studebaker car. Josephine was a graduate of IU Nursing School in Indianapolis.

After John served in the US Army in Korea and Okinawa, they moved to California to establish a medical practice in Cloverdale and then in Santa Rosa in 1957. They still reside in Santa Rosa today. Dr. John delivered thousands of babies in his OB-GYN medical practice over the next 38 years.

They have four children: Ann (Bodle-Nash), John, Barbara (Pedersen) and Carol (Pfeil), several grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

Their secret to a long and happy marriage: “Compromise and take turns.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine