Anniversaries: Robert and Lois Elias

When Robert Elias, M.D. and Lois (Pearson) wed on July 1, 1960, they never guessed their 60th anniversary would be celebrated on Zoom because of a pandemic. They held a virtual gathering Sunday, June 28, at their Rincon Valley home of 50 years with their children, David (Rebecca), Mark (Sonja), Juliet (Mike) and Jason. Their teenaged grandchildren Ben, Tiena, Annika, Thomas, Marcus, Greta, Shani and Kajsa also attended. After a few bars of Lohengrin’s Wedding March, David led the couple in renewing their vows. Lois baked a small tiered wedding cake topped by the original bride and groom figurines, and her bridal gown and veil were displayed. Bob shared a photo of them as newlyweds, and of Lois as his bride. Lively family conversation from family members happy to have contact ensued. After a toast that evening, the couple enjoyed an al fresco barbecue feast in the gazebo of their forested backyard followed by wedding cake.

Bob and Lois were introduced at Occidental College by Lois’ roommate and lifelong friend when Lois returned from earning a Diploma de Estudios Hispanicos at the University of Madrid and living with many relatives in Sweden. They attended an Ibsen play for their first date. Bob proposed on their third date, and they wed a few days after their graduation. The couple then moved to Northern California where Bob entered medical school at UCSF. He interned at Kaiser San Francisco and completed residency in psychiatry at Langley Porter Neuropsychiatric Institute of UCSF.

Lois loves languages, graduating summa cum laude from Occidental and pursuing graduate studies in Spanish at UC Berkeley with a fellowship. She also studied French, German, Russian and Swedish. When their beloved son Jason was born with Down syndrome, she earned a master’s degree in Special Education at Dominican University. She spent her 40-year career working mostly in Spanish with infants and toddlers with special needs before retiring in 2019. Bob ran a psychiatric ward at Fort Ord Hospital during the Vietnam War; veterans’ needs remained a focus of his 42-year practice. The family came to Santa Rosa in 1970, where Bob maintained both a private practice and a position at Sonoma County Mental Health.

Their advice for a long and happy marriage: “Marry young to enjoy a lifetime together, and if you choose someone very different from yourself, you will never be bored – just amazed.”