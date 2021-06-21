Anniversaries: Susy and Dave Verhein

Dave and Susy (Maria Davila) Verhein celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a tête-à-tête dinner at John Ash restaurant. They hope to celebrate with family and friends soon.

They met during their senior year of high school when the Cardinal Newman Varsity Club challenged the Ursuline High School volleyball team to a match. Later that year, Dave gathered enough courage to ask Susy for a date over the Christmas vacation. She was a boarder at Ursuline and was heading to her home in San Francisco. They became inseparable. After graduation, they both enrolled at SRJC.

They were married on May 16, 1971 at St. Eugene’s Cathedral after Dave received a job offer in Los Angeles. They spent their honeymoon in Yosemite on their way to their new home. They continued their education, Susy full-time and Dave part-time, while working.

Susy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and teachers credential from UCLA and a Master of Arts from Sacramento State University. Dave received his Bachelor of Arts from St. Mary’s College and a Programming Technology Degree from Control Data Institute. Susy retired from teaching at Montgomery High School after 25 years, and Dave finished his computer programming career at Sonoma County after 25 years.

Susy and Dave have two children, Cherie and Eric, and four grandchildren, Carmen, Logan, Ethan and Tyler.

Susy and Dave enjoy spending time with their family, going to the theater, vacationing at the beach, traveling abroad and around the U.S. Susy also continues learning by taking art, dancing, singing and language classes. Dave enjoys playing various sports, gardening and reading.