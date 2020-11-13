Anniversaries: Gerald and Maxine Van Norden

Gerald and Maxine Van Norden celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary by picking up a dinner for two from one of their favorite restaurants, Olive Garden, in Rohnert Park. Because of COVID-19, they were not able to have a big party with family and friends, but they plan to have a large gathering when time permits.

Gerald and Maxine met when they were in college at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, where Gerald was singing in a trio. They needed a piano accompanist and Maxine answered the ad posted on the music department bulletin board. It was the start of making beautiful music together! They dated for two years and were married in Dearborn, Michigan, on Oct. 22, 1955.

They moved to Sonoma County in 1982 following Gerald’s retirement from the U.S. Navy. He went from seaman recruit to Captain over his 32-year naval aviation career. He flew missions in Alaska, provided naval air support for a scientific expedition in Antarctica and was deputy commander for the Readiness Command. Maxine taught high school choral music, is a church organist and has been a piano teacher for several years.

Gerald has enjoyed woodworking, tennis, singing and reading biographies. They enjoyed many train and RV trips across the country. He supports the Food Bank, American Legion, Wayne State University Alumni Association and First United Methodist Church. Maxine played in the NorCal Tennis League, is a member of the American Guild of Organists, piano, church and bridge groups.

They have three children: Keith, Susan (Robert Friedman), and David (Paula Viel). They have six grandchildren: Gregory (Stacy Hanssen), Jennifer, and Russell Friedman, Vincent, Evelina, and Francesca Van Norden.

Their advice to a long and happy marriage: “Patience and understanding.”