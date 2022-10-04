Appetizers perfect with rosé

Our wine of the week, Smith-Madrone 2021 Rosé, Napa Valley Spring Mountain District ($30), is bright and sassy. It shows an eagerness to run with the big dogs instead of sitting back on the porch while others play. No one, after tasting this wine, would dismiss it as “pink,” a mild slur wine snobs often toss at rosés. This wine can hold its own on the world stage.

As the wine splashes into the glass, it suggests liquid garnets and crimson taffeta. Floral aromas are heady and beguiling, with savory notes — think rhubarb and dried Mexican oregano — weaving through the wine’s abundant fruit, suggestive of strawberries, sour cherries and green apple. A mid-palate suppleness, bursts of rose petal and refreshing acidity suggestive of wet river rocks, sea mist and crushed oyster shell round out this marvelous wine.

At the table, the wine pairs beautifully with a vast array of foods, from pan bagnat, margarita pizza and Hawaiian poke to linguine with feta cheese and green olives, spaghetti squash with Italian-style salsa verde and roast chicken bathed in lemon juice.

Yet successful pairings don’t need to involve a lot of effort or lengthy cooking. Because the wine is so gorgeous, I suggest enjoying it outside on a clear evening just before sunset, so you can hold your glass up to catch the golden glow of autumn’s light. These simple and delicious appetizers are a perfect accompaniment.

Three Simple Appetizers: Anchovies in Vinegar, Marinated Mozzarella and Warm Olives

Makes 3 to 4 servings

For the anchovies

1 small tin of anchovies

1 large garlic clove, crushed

½ cup red wine vinegar

For the mozzarella

8 ounces bocconcini (small mozzarella balls)

Meyer lemon olive oil or blood orange olive oil

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Grated zest of 1 orange

Flake salt

Black pepper in a mill

For the olives

8 ounces mixed olives, not pitted

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

Black pepper in a mill

4 ounces Marcona olives

To serve

Sourdough hearth bread, sliced

Put the anchovies and garlic in a small, wide bowl and cover with the vinegar. Set aside for at least 30 minutes.

Put the bocconcini into a medium bowl, add a good splash of olive oil, along with the lemon and orange zest, and toss gently. Season with a little salt and pepper, tip into a serving bowl, cover and let rest at room temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Put the olives into a small saucepan, add the olive oil and set over a very low flame. Agitate the pan gently until the olives are just warm. Remove from the heat, add the lemon zest and season with several turns of black pepper. Add the almonds, toss gently and tip into a small serving bowl.

Enjoy right away, with warm hearth bread.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.