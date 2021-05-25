Subscribe

Apricot season has arrived. Here’s how to make shortcake and more

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2021, 4:48PM
Local apricots have been ripening for the last week or so. If you love this fragile fruit, pay attention! The season does not last long. Most trees have harvestable fruit for just two or three weeks.

The season can last up to six weeks in some microclimates. But most apricots come on by the second week in June. Ripening also varies slightly by variety.

With most stone fruit, the way to tell if it’s ripe is to use your thumb to gently press about ¼ to ½ inch from where the stem attaches. If there is a bit of give, you’re good. This works not just with apricots, but with peaches, nectarines and avocados, too. But don’t squeeze the fruit! Press its shoulder!

Apricots are delicious in a huge array of desserts, including tarts, galettes, pies and cakes as well as ice cream and compotes.

They are also delicious in the savory part of the meal and go particularly well with garlic, chicken, pork and bacon. An omelet filled with crispy bacon and a generous dollop of apricot jam; chicken kebabs with onions, bacon and apricots with apple cider vinaigrette; bread salad with apricots and warm bacon-maple vinaigrette; braised rabbit with apricots and olives; and grilled apricots with whipped feta and plenty of black pepper are just some ways to enjoy the season in a savory way.

You can make this dish locally from mid-May to mid- or late June, depending on how long local apricots last. In the off-season, you can still make it, but instead of the fresh apricots, serve the pork and risotto with wilted spinach.

Oven-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apricot Risotto

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 pound each

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup apricot conserve or apricot jam (such as Ken’s We Be Jammin’ Apricot Jam)

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

5 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup dry white wine

6 ripe apricots, halved and pitted

4 cups homemade chicken stock

3 or 4 slices bacon

2 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1½ cups Italian rice (preferably Vialone Nano or Carnaroli)

½ cup minced, dried California apricots

3 ounces (¾ cup) grated Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pour 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into a heavy pan — an All Clad saucier is ideal — set over medium heat, season the pork all over with salt and pepper, and brown on all sides; it will take about 4 minutes.

While the pork browns, put the conserve or jam into a small bowl. Add half the cardamom, half the garlic, half the lemon juice and a splash of the wine and stir until smooth.

When the pork is browned, use tongs to transfer it to a roasting rack or roasting pan and arrange the apricots, cut side up, around it. Brush the pork and apricots all over with the conserve or jam mixture and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 15 minutes; brush a few times during cooking. When the pork is done, remove it, along with the apricots, from the oven. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and let rest.

Meanwhile, return the heavy pan to medium heat, add the bacon, cook until it is crisp and transfer it to absorbent paper to drain.

Pour the stock into a saucepan, add 2 cups of water, heat and keep warm over a low flame.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and add the butter to the pan. When it is melted, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes; do not let it brown.

Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon until each grain turns milky white, about 3 minutes. Season with salt, add the remaining wine and simmer, stirring gently all the while, until it is nearly completely absorbed.

Begin adding stock to the rice, ½ cup at a time, and stirring between additions until the liquid is absorbed. After the third addition of stock, stir in the dried apricots and continue adding stock and stirring until the rice is just tender, about 18 to 22 minutes.

Before the final addition of stock, add the remaining cardamom, garlic and lemon juice and the cheese. Taste, correct for salt, season with pepper and stir in the remaining stock. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, cut the pork into ¼-inch thick slices.

Divide the risotto among individual soup plates or wide pasta bowls and arrange pork alongside. Add the apricots, sprinkle with chives and enjoy right away.

There is nothing at all difficult about this dish. If you use good fruit and don’t work the dough too much, you’ll have a spectacular seasonal dessert. If the addition of pepper seems odd to you, know that it is an ancient tradition. During Roman times, for example, desserts were loaded with strong spices that we typically think of as belonging in savory dishes.

Apricot-Cherry Shortcake with Crème Fraîche

Makes 6 servings

For the apricots:

1 pound ripe apricots, halved and pitted

¼ pound ripe cherries, halved and pitted (optional)

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more as needed

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 drops black pepper essential oil or ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the biscuits:

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup butter, chilled and cut into ½-inch cubes

3 tablespoons sugar, plus more as needed

¾ cup heavy cream, preferably local, plus 2 to 3 tablespoons, if needed

To serve:

1 cup crème fraîche, whipped for 2 to 3 minutes

Edible flowers, for garnish

Cut each half apricot into three wedges, cutting lengthwise. Put the cut apricots into a bowl. Add the cherries, if using, sugar, vanilla and black pepper and toss very gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and as long as 3 hours.

Next, make the biscuits.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment, using a bit of butter in each corner to keep it in place.

Put the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and sugar into a mixing bowl and stir together with your index finger.

Make a well in the center and tip the butter into the well. Using a pastry cutter, combine the butter and flour, working from the center to the outside over and over until the mixture resembles small crumbs. Work quickly so the butter stays as cool as possible.

Again, make a well in the center and pour in the cream. Use a finger to quickly and gently mix the flour and cream together to form a single lump of damp crumbs. If it seems really dry, sprinkle some of the remaining cream over it and turn gently a couple of times. Do not overmix.

Gently press the dough together to form a ball and set it on a well-floured surface. Knead very gently for 5 seconds, just until it comes together. Gently pat into a ½-inch thick round. Cut into six equal portions and carefully transfer to the buttered baking sheet.

Set on the middle rack of the oven and bake until very lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

To serve, carefully cut open each biscuit and set on a serving plate, setting the top half off to the side.

Remove the apricot mixture from fridge, taste a bit of the apricot juices and, if they are not sweet enough, stir in a bit more sugar.

Gently spoon apricots and their juices over the bottom half of each biscuit. Top each portion with some of the whipped crème fraîche. Set the top half of the biscuit off center so that it rests on the bottom half but does not cover the apricots completely.

Scatter a few edible flowers over everything and enjoy right away.

Variation: If you happen to have lavender sugar, use it in place of unflavored sugar and garnish the shortcakes with a lavender flower or two.

This chutney is one of my most requested recipes. Be sure to make it with very ripe apricots, from near where you live. Apricots picked to travel never reach the full blossom of flavor like those that stay on the tree until they’re ripe do. This chutney is delicious with Indian curries, roast pork and poultry and as a condiment alongside cheeses.

Apricot Chutney

Makes about 6 pints

6 pounds ripe apricots, halved and pitted

3 pounds sugar

1 pound currants

3 garlic bulbs, cloves separated, peeled and minced

5 serranos, seeded and cut into a very thin julienne

5 ounces fresh ginger, peeled and grated or processed

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 cups apple cider vinegar

1 to 2 tablespoons salt

Put the apricots and sugar into a heavy nonreactive pot set over medium heat and stir gently until the sugar dissolves. Add the currants, garlic, serranos, ginger, red pepper flakes, apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Stir and continue to cook very gently for about 1 hour, until the apricots fall apart and the mixture thickens.

Taste and add the remaining salt if the chutney seems a bit flat.

Pour the chutney into hot, sterilized half-pint or pint jars and process in a water bath according to manufacturer's instructions for 15 minutes.

Cool on several layers of tea towels, check the seals, and store in a cool dark cupboard for up to one year. If any jars did not seal, store them in the refrigerator.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

