Apricot season has arrived. Here’s how to make shortcake and more

Local apricots have been ripening for the last week or so. If you love this fragile fruit, pay attention! The season does not last long. Most trees have harvestable fruit for just two or three weeks.

The season can last up to six weeks in some microclimates. But most apricots come on by the second week in June. Ripening also varies slightly by variety.

With most stone fruit, the way to tell if it’s ripe is to use your thumb to gently press about ¼ to ½ inch from where the stem attaches. If there is a bit of give, you’re good. This works not just with apricots, but with peaches, nectarines and avocados, too. But don’t squeeze the fruit! Press its shoulder!

Apricots are delicious in a huge array of desserts, including tarts, galettes, pies and cakes as well as ice cream and compotes.

They are also delicious in the savory part of the meal and go particularly well with garlic, chicken, pork and bacon. An omelet filled with crispy bacon and a generous dollop of apricot jam; chicken kebabs with onions, bacon and apricots with apple cider vinaigrette; bread salad with apricots and warm bacon-maple vinaigrette; braised rabbit with apricots and olives; and grilled apricots with whipped feta and plenty of black pepper are just some ways to enjoy the season in a savory way.

You can make this dish locally from mid-May to mid- or late June, depending on how long local apricots last. In the off-season, you can still make it, but instead of the fresh apricots, serve the pork and risotto with wilted spinach.

Oven-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apricot Risotto

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 pound each

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup apricot conserve or apricot jam (such as Ken’s We Be Jammin’ Apricot Jam)

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

5 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup dry white wine

6 ripe apricots, halved and pitted

4 cups homemade chicken stock

3 or 4 slices bacon

2 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1½ cups Italian rice (preferably Vialone Nano or Carnaroli)

½ cup minced, dried California apricots

3 ounces (¾ cup) grated Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pour 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into a heavy pan — an All Clad saucier is ideal — set over medium heat, season the pork all over with salt and pepper, and brown on all sides; it will take about 4 minutes.

While the pork browns, put the conserve or jam into a small bowl. Add half the cardamom, half the garlic, half the lemon juice and a splash of the wine and stir until smooth.

When the pork is browned, use tongs to transfer it to a roasting rack or roasting pan and arrange the apricots, cut side up, around it. Brush the pork and apricots all over with the conserve or jam mixture and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 15 minutes; brush a few times during cooking. When the pork is done, remove it, along with the apricots, from the oven. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and let rest.

Meanwhile, return the heavy pan to medium heat, add the bacon, cook until it is crisp and transfer it to absorbent paper to drain.

Pour the stock into a saucepan, add 2 cups of water, heat and keep warm over a low flame.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and add the butter to the pan. When it is melted, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes; do not let it brown.

Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon until each grain turns milky white, about 3 minutes. Season with salt, add the remaining wine and simmer, stirring gently all the while, until it is nearly completely absorbed.

Begin adding stock to the rice, ½ cup at a time, and stirring between additions until the liquid is absorbed. After the third addition of stock, stir in the dried apricots and continue adding stock and stirring until the rice is just tender, about 18 to 22 minutes.

Before the final addition of stock, add the remaining cardamom, garlic and lemon juice and the cheese. Taste, correct for salt, season with pepper and stir in the remaining stock. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, cut the pork into ¼-inch thick slices.

Divide the risotto among individual soup plates or wide pasta bowls and arrange pork alongside. Add the apricots, sprinkle with chives and enjoy right away.

There is nothing at all difficult about this dish. If you use good fruit and don’t work the dough too much, you’ll have a spectacular seasonal dessert. If the addition of pepper seems odd to you, know that it is an ancient tradition. During Roman times, for example, desserts were loaded with strong spices that we typically think of as belonging in savory dishes.