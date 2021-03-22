Are you vaccinated? Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut every day this year

Have you received your coronavirus shot? Krispy Kreme will give you one free glazed doughnut every day for the rest of the year with proof of vaccination, according to a news release.

Any customer with a vaccination card proving they’ve received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for the offer.

Vaccine stickers do not count as proof of vaccination.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in the release.

The doughnut chain also is offering one free medium coffee and a free glazed doughnut every Monday from March 29 to May 24.

There is one Krispy Kreme located in Sonoma County at 5090 Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park. For a complete list of hours and locations, visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search.