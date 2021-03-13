Armstrong Redwoods could reopen by Memorial Day

The forests in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and the adjacent Austin Creek State Recreation Area have begun their slow, silent recovery from last year’s extensive wildfires. But within their borders there’s also a constant buzz of human activity.

For now, the yellow metal gate at the entrance to both parks remains firmly closed, but throughout the parks, small teams are removing hazards, cutting fallen logs with chain saws, clearing debris and rebuilding fire-damaged facilities.

The 5,700 acres of the Austin Creek parcel won't be open any time soon — in places the burnt ridges resemble a moonscape, with hazards from falling trees and branches.

But there is good news for hikers and fans of the ancient grove in Armstrong. Although the fire burned its way down the valley slopes, the massive old-growth trees on the valley floor survived, thanks to fire crews who stood their ground. And the trails there could be open to the public by Memorial Day, according to Michele Luna, Executive Director of Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

The nonprofit group operates Armstrong under a multiyear agreement with California State Parks. Their staff and volunteers have been hard at work with State Parks and other partners to inspect and repair essential facilities.

Based on public calls and emails, Luna said, reopening can’t happen soon enough. Armstrong’s groves are a popular destination with both locals and tourists, a premiere spot to wander and experience the centuries-old, towering giants in their native habitat.

Some of those ancient redwoods still have blackened and hollowed trunks, damage from previous fires, especially the last conflagration here, in 1923. That fire, unlike the wildfire last year, raged through the grove. Today, the scars offer clear evidence of just how well equipped the species is to survive and recover from flames.

Recovery

After millions of years of evolving in California’s fire-prone environment, the redwoods have developed elegant ways of survival, which is why they still grow here today.

Up on the ridges surrounding the valley grove and deep in the wild reaches of the park, some redwoods did not escape last fall’s months-long wildfire. At the Bullfrog Pond campground, entire stands of redwoods are now just charcoal-black trunks on bare soil.

Near one campsite, Scott Lawyer, Stewards’ field operations manager, points up to the tree tops. Many of the worst-burned trees are already furry with fresh green shoots. Though fire may climb up and through their branches, redwood trees can rapidly push out new growth through the singed bark.

Unlike most plants and trees, redwoods also have multiple ways of reproducing. Fire can burn and smolder among tree roots for months and weaken the tree’s grip on the ground, making it vulnerable to wind or collapse, Lawyer said. When that happens, new trees may sprout around the old stump, wherever roots have survived. In the wild, this often creates circles of new trees, or fairy rings. Redwoods also can grow from fallen logs. Redwood seeds, buried under spongy layers of dropped leaves, or duff, can sprout in the wake of a fire, nourished by the ash, and grow into the new opening in the canopy toward sunlight.

Restoration work

While many of the redwood trees will rebound in time on their own, restoring the park for human visitors is not so automatic and requires planning, labor and resources.

“Last year’s fire was a double whammy,” Luna said. In addition to the wildfire’s impacts, when the park and campground closed, the visitor revenues they depend on to operate ground to a halt.

“Bullfrog Campground, where we sell firewood, is one of our main sources of revenue, next to day use fees. We get a percentage of that revenue to cover some of our work at Armstrong.”

Until the park is reopened, Stewards will continue to depend on donations from the public and memberships.

“We’ve had wonderful public support to help us through and to start repairs and rebuilding,” Luna said. “We’ve grown from 600 to 900 members since the fire.” The group is now raising funds for the next round of work.

“We’re still facing costs to repair and refurbish the burned facilities at the campground, remove and process unsafe trees, clear debris, repair fencing, trails and signs,” she said.

A burning log fell on and destroyed a bathroom at the campground, and campground tables as well as trail fencing, signage and the trails themselves were damaged. A park employee’s house also was destroyed in the fire.They are still surveying hazardous slopes, trail and road conditions, as well as damage to the park’s underground water systems.