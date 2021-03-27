Around the world in 10 cocktails

We are so chomping at the bit for Burdock, a new food and cocktail spot about to open in Healdsburg. Headed by the Duke’s Spirited Cocktails team, the restaurant will featuring a tasty lineup of small plates from around the globe and 10 rotating specialty drinks. The opening menu will focus on Cuba, with dishes like baked oysters with roasted Serrano ham, Gruyere and mustard butter; wild scallop crudo with passion fruit and black mint and Ropa Vieja, a flat sausage with beef short rib, Calabrian chili, plantains and orange, from Chef Sean Kelley (formerly of Underwood Bar & Bistro). Expect Havana-inspired cocktails like Grita de Yara with pisco, bell pepper, mango, vermouth, saffron and lemon; a new-school Daiquiri with rum, key lime, bergamot and coconut tincture or a power-packed rum and gin drink with honeysuckle, chamomile, wildflower honey and lemon called the Canchachara.

“The team designed the menu as an evolving sensory journey, rotating each season to evoke a specific world region or time period which has influenced how we eat and drink today,” said the news release.

Duke’s Spirited Cocktails has become a popular local watering hole but attracts a well-heeled crowd from the Bay Area and beyond. It was founded by four friends and Sonoma County industry veterans Tara Heffernon, Laura Sanfilippo, Cappy Sorentino and Steven Maduro. The restaurant is slated to open in late March, but check the website at burdockbar.com. 109A Plaza St., Healsdburg, @burdockhealdsburg

Boozy Cans: Duke’s Cappy Sorrentino recently launched a line of canned cocktails called Cappy Shakes. Trust us, they’re not like anything like those sickly sweet, headache-inducers you’ve had before. We tried the Cucumber Cooler made with vodka, cucumber, yuzu and seltzer that was crisp, light and refreshing with a gentle buzz (each can has two servings). Other flavors include Gin + Tonic with lemongrass, lemon, lime and tonic or Fool’s Paradise, a dangerously delicious-sounding sipper with tequila, clarified passion fruit, eucalyptus and blanc vermouth. Available at Wilibees, 700 Third St., Santa Rosa, 707-978-3779 or Duke’s Spirited Cocktails, 111 Plaza St., Healdsburg.

Restaurants Having a Senior Moment: Vaccinated and raring to return to life, a tsunami of seniors are dining out — and in — at restaurants throughout Sonoma County.

“I am finding a lot of excitement from our regulars who feel a sense of relief from being vaccinated,” said Sarah Piccolo of Fork restaurant in Sebastopol.

After more than a year of takeout and limited outdoor dining, the county lifted its most restrictive regulations in mid-March, allowing indoor dining at 25% capacity. That, along with a drop in COVID-19 cases and increasingly mild weather, has seniors cautiously venturing out.

“They are sitting on the patio, excited to be back in our seats! Some of them have either done takeout or just cooked since March. It feels great to have them back,” Piccolo said.

With more than 82% of the over-65 age group vaccinated in Sonoma County, according to the California Immunization Registry, and a long year of missing family, friends and favorite restaurants, elders are ready to get out.

“One thing I’m really enjoying is seeing our older generation back out again … and celebrating with family,” said Guerneville restaurateur Crista Luedtke of Boon Eat + Drink. “It makes me realize we’re on the right path.”

Even anecdotally, the senior boom in restaurant patronage has been obvious throughout the county. On a recent visit to Willi’s Wine Bar in Santa Rosa, we couldn’t get a reservation for the limited indoor dining, and elders were noticeably en masse at the few tables. Our server confirmed that they were seeing a trend of recently vaccinated seniors coming out to eat after a long absence. It was the same at Taub Family Outpost, where long-absent elders were enjoying brunch.

It’s a national trend, apparently. The New York Times recently reported that those 70 and older are drinking cocktails, meeting up with grandchildren and “filling restaurants” since receiving their full vaccination.

Even my own parents, who’ve been hibernating for nearly a year, are now a month past their second vaccination and cautiously eager to get back to life beyond limited grocery store visits and essential appointments. They dined outdoors at Blue Ridge Kitchen last weekend, thrilled to finally be eating with family somewhere other than at home.

Welcome back! Now if the rest of us could just get vaccinated …