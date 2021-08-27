As summer fades, this tree remains colorful

Despite the area being gripped by extreme drought and suffering under reoccurring heat waves, some plants, like crape myrtle shrubs and small trees, are still resplendent in our changed and challenged landscapes.

In late summer, a drive or walk down many streets will yield sights of these plants cascading with clouds of flowers in shades of white, pale pink, raspberry, light purple or deep red. In some neighborhoods they grace the streets as boulevard trees, in others as specimen trees or shrubs in front yards. A real treat is when a number have been planted down a block or along a front yard, the delicate yet profuse flowers creating a party-like atmosphere. Enjoying full sun, shrugging off heat and very drought-resistant once they’re established, these plants offer four-season beauty as well as supporting bees and seed-eating birds.

So much to choose from

There are numerous cultivars of crape myrtle, from smallish dense shrubs to small trees about 20-25 feet tall. Originally from China and Korea, crape myrtles have been grown in this country since the late 1700s, starting in South Carolina. Most that are available today are Lagerstroemia indica or hybrids. They are often available in single trunk or multi-trunk forms.

The most effective way to grow them, whether single or multi-trunk, is with an open form so the impressionistic exfoliating bark is revealed. The smooth-textured bark resembles the skin-like bark of madrone trees or large manzanitas and is a feature in itself, especially in winter when the patterned shades of cinnamon, pink, brown, tan and white become a living work of art in an otherwise bare landscape.

Crape myrtle leaves are small and the trees, even when large, cast a light shade, making them easy to site even in small yards. Fall leaf color can be brilliant in shades of reddish orange. Goldfinches and other finches avidly feed on the seeds during fall and winter, their cheerful songs and antics when collecting the seeds a joy in itself. Bees collect pollen from the trees, and according to some beekeepers, the white-flowered varieties are especially attractive.

There are many cultivars available. To select ones that appeal to you and fit the needs of your site, take note of aspects of the trees like shape and form as well as size and flower color. Walking through the neighborhoods or driving down city streets will reveal the differences in all of these attributes that are so important to consider.

Some crape myrtles grow in a more upright, oval, dense form, while others have a wide spreading crown that makes them perfect patio shade trees. Choosing one that will fit naturally into a space without the need for yearly pruning is the best way to approach selection.

Too often, trees are pollarded, a pruning system involving the removal of the upper branches to promote the growth of a dense head of foliage and branches. Or they are heavily pruned in the winter, each branch cut down to a certain point. New growth each year from this type of pruning is dense and completely obscures the open attractive structural form most of these trees have. Flowering occurs on new wood each season and some people think they must be pruned for this reason. Trees produce lots of new growth each year without pruning and flower heavily. Pruning involving pollarding is time-consuming and can be expensive.

Ideally, when trees are young, prune in winter to an open scaffold form, much like when training a young fruit tree. But don’t head each branch. Let each grow naturally. Over time, thin excess or twiggy branches. No other pruning is needed. Established trees shouldn’t need pruning. Some trees do sucker, sending up small shoots from the base or at old pruning cuts. These should be removed each year in summer.

To increase resistance to drought, mulch trees to about 3-5 inches deep with composted greenwaste in an area encompassing the tree dripline or beyond if there is room. The trees do very well with drip irrigation. As leaves are small and the trees don’t build up dead leaves or wood when pruned appropriately, they are good choices for fire-safe landscapes as long as they are spaced and limbed up adequately.

As some municipalities are asking people to forgo new plantings or irrigation now, this is a good time to observe crape myrtles in the area and consider which may work for you when you can plant again.

For those who enjoy propagation, crape myrtle roots from semi-hardwood cuttings taken in early summer. Cuttings need to be from new wood grown that season. Each cutting should be about 6-8 inches long. Remove lower leaves and put the cutting in a gallon pot in well-draining potting soil. Put a plastic bag with a couple of holes cut in it over the pot and put it in the shade. Secure the bag with a rubber band around the pot. Keep it consistently moist. As crape myrtles grow slowly, many people choose to buy trees instead.

Some popular cultivars are those developed by the National Arboretum. Many of these Lagerstroemia indica hybrids developed in the arboretum’s research and breeding program are named after Native American tribes. They are selections with names like Apalachee, Tuscarora, Hopi, Comanche, Acoma, Potomac and Tonto. They range from 5 to 21 feet tall depending on variety. These have been selected for vigor, showy terminal inflorescences (panicles) of flowers and mildew resistance. There are dwarf cultivars available as well.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, Twitter @katebfrey. Instagram @americangardenschool