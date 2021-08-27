Subscribe

At this Santa Rosa nonprofit, the arts lend power and voice to everyone

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2021, 11:29AM
As a dancer, Melanie Branch-Edwardes is partial to hip-hop and is a super fan of the ’90s band Hanson. But she’ll joyfully move to most any music.

On a recent Thursday, the lithe 36-year-old in black sneakers with a hint of sparkle in her makeup for special effect stationed herself before a computer camera set up in a Santa Rosa warehouse to lead a Zoom dance class.

Like any teacher, she created the playlist and choreography herself for her 15-minute session. She selected favorite cuts from Hanson and Pink — “Get the Party Started” is guaranteed to get anyone moving.

Acting as DJ, Pete Maloney, Zooming in from Petaluma, throws in a Can Can that keeps everyone on their toes and prepared for a new series focusing on dances from different decades of the 20th century.

Branch-Edwardes slowly and soulfully goes through the steps for each dance for her students. Some of her students follow her lead; others take the opportunity to let loose at their own pace and rhythm. It’s all good because at Alchemia Arts, it’s all about self-expression.

Branche-Edwardes is one of 100 visual and performing artists with intellectual or developmental disabilities who find creative fulfillment, opportunity, growth and friendship through Alchemia.

The 23-year-old nonprofit is there to support them in their art, whatever that may be. They are writers, actors, singers, painters, potters, poets, makeup artists, voice artists, fiber artists and more, each with special talents and individual challenges. Alchemia provides for them a vibrant artistic community that includes collaboration with their peers and professional mentors who can help facilitate their projects and their dreams.

“Everybody can be an artist. Artistic ability knows no bounds,” said Elizabeth Clary, executive director of the nonprofit, which has program centers in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Novato.

Branche-Edwardes has been taking dance classes for years through Windsor Dance Academy and has performed with The Extraordinary Dance Company, a troupe of differently abled adult dancers. But Alchemia has helped her develop even further and gain a sense of self-confidence so she can really shine and show leadership.

“It’s fun. I’ve learned one famous word,” she said, laughing at what must have been an oft-repeated refrain. “Focus.”

Chris Edwardes of Santa Rosa said her daughter Melanie was born with 22q Deletion syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder than has left her with a weakened heart and other physical and mental challenges. But she has does not let that stop her from dancing. Instead, she adapts, often moving slowly, but always, always dancing.

“In a nutshell, because of the inner strength she’s gotten here, she was able to go onstage with her favorite singer in the world and sing,” Chris Edwardes said, recalling the time her daughter, at a special fan gathering for the group Hanson, fearlessly performed a karaoke number with her idol Isaac Hanson when he joined her onstage.

“The fortitude and the self-awareness and the self-presence to do that and not melt down,” she said, “is what she got from here.”

Branche-Edwardes is the daughter of the late Cliff Branch, who was a wide receiver for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders, on the team when they won three NFL championships. She is proud of the accomplishments of her father, who died two years ago, but saddened that he never saw her perform. Since his death, however, members of the Branch family have embraced the young dancer and “enveloped her in love,” Edwardes said.

Big things from small beginnings

Alchemia was founded in 1998 by Lorin Kaufman and Julia MacDougal as a way to provide performance opportunities for adults with disabilities. It started with a one-woman show in the living room of one of the founders but quickly grew to be a multifaceted organization.

Key is a team of 20 professional artists serving as mentors who offer encouragement and assistance. Clary emphasized that mentors coach but are not teachers.

“Alchemia is not a school,” she said. “It’s an art center for artists who might have intellectual disabilities. We support them in being the artists they already are.”

Still, there are classes and workshops that help them collaborate, grow and share with their peers. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Alchemia has been working almost exclusively online, offering five to eight classes or sessions an hour, eight hours a day, five days a week. Some of the students, like Melanie, lead the classes. The menu of things to explore online is ever-growing and includes exercise classes, martial arts and even boxing.

Devon Perkins, 28, who lives in Cloverdale, also is a dancer and sings with the Alchemia chorus led by Mary Gannon Graham, who has performed with local theater companies and serves as artist coordinator.

“She super helped me. She coached me to get my voice strong so I could perform. She taught me how to project,” said Perkins, who is determined to not be defined by her epilepsy, which leads to seizures.

“Being part of the program, I was able to express myself as an artist and show what I can do. I wanted to show more people that it wasn’t just about my disability. I could actually dance and have fun.”

In the past, Alchemia’s performance artists have sung, danced and acted before a variety of audiences across California, including cabaret-style individual performances at Redwood Theater Company in Healdsburg. Alchemia visual artists have exhibited their work in solo and group shows at San Francisco’s De Young Museum and even as far away as the VisQ gallery in Osaka, Japan. Alchemia also maintains two galleries featuring the work of their artists, one on Kentucky Street in Petaluma and another on Grant Avenue in Novato.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a crimp in performing and forced the cancellation of their annual cabaret-style show. But they do monthly showcases online. And they have adapted as well as they can.

Mentor David Lear, a producing director with Main Stage West in Sebastopol, helped Alchemia performers create an original play, “Six Feet Together.” Lear asked participants to share their feelings about the pandemic shutdown and not being able to come in person to Alchemia, which for many plays a significant role in their lives. Lear then compiled their words into a short 20-minute play with music that they performed for Share Fridays, a time when they showcase accomplishments for each other online.

Lear said it can be challenging to find ways to effectively communicate with so many students of differing abilities. But he makes it work.

“You have to find a language between you and them, and that is not an easy thing to do,” he said. “I was stumbling all over the place my first year. It’s groping in the dark sometimes. Yet it’s well worth taking the effort to have them find the light.”

That proved to be a theme to “Six Feet Together.” The short play draws the arc from initial darkness and despair to light as they find new avenues of expression through the pandemic.

Lear said he would like to find more ways to integrate these special artists into the mainstream arts community. But there can be challenges. The stage at Main Stage West, for instance, is not wheelchair accessible. “You don’t want to design a play and leave anyone out.”

Clary said people with disabilities are underrepresented throughout the entertainment industry, something she would love to see change.

“It would really be a beautiful thing to get that mentoring going as well as to help people break in. We’re not quite there yet, but it’s definitely a vision we have,” she said.

The group in the past as done an annual cabaret show, with two hours of singing, dancing, skits, scenes from Shakespeare and even painting art live. It’s uncertain whether they will be able to do that this year because of COVID-19. But meanwhile, they do something similar once a month online, said Liz Jahren, a well-known local actor who serves as Alchemia’s artistic director.

The organization is also in the process of starting an internship program to partner artists with local businesses.

One who has broken out is Julia Pozsgai, a Sonoma artist with autism who has achieved a strong following for her paintings inspired by birds, the night sky, stars, planets, nature and science.

Another is Julie Yeager, a lifetime Petaluman with Down syndrome who has completed her second book of poetry, “Not So Distanced Now,” assisted by an Alchemia mentor.

Many of the mentors are accomplished artists. They include Maloney, who was a drummer with Dishwalla, the popular ’90s band whose “Counting Blue Cars” was a huge hit. Maloney, who also played with Tonic, did guest shots with the band on TV shows like “Smallville” and “Charmed” and was the music director for the live “Dancing With the Stars” roadshow.

Maloney said when he discovered Alchemia’s gallery in Petaluma he was blown away by the quality of what has often been called “outsider art.” The unfettered imagination of artists with disabilities has made it highly desirable among some collectors, with some artists reaping high prices for their work.

Maloney doesn’t much like the term “outsider art.” It doesn’t capture the freshness and inventiveness of the work.

“The thing about people with disabilities is that when they create art it’s pure,” he said. “They draw with a youthful energy and dreaming we did when we were kids.”

Maloney said one artist he works with has disabilities that make it very hard to communicate. But he has Zoom sessions with her and has found words aren’t always necessary.

“She draws wonderful drawings. We just sit there and listen to music,” said Maloney, who also is a digital artist. “I’ll sometimes play music I think she’s not going to know because I’m an old guy. I put Bessie Smith on and she was singing to it. Never underestimate the imagination of your audience.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

