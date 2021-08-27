At this Santa Rosa nonprofit, the arts lend power and voice to everyone

As a dancer, Melanie Branch-Edwardes is partial to hip-hop and is a super fan of the ’90s band Hanson. But she’ll joyfully move to most any music.

On a recent Thursday, the lithe 36-year-old in black sneakers with a hint of sparkle in her makeup for special effect stationed herself before a computer camera set up in a Santa Rosa warehouse to lead a Zoom dance class.

Like any teacher, she created the playlist and choreography herself for her 15-minute session. She selected favorite cuts from Hanson and Pink — “Get the Party Started” is guaranteed to get anyone moving.

Acting as DJ, Pete Maloney, Zooming in from Petaluma, throws in a Can Can that keeps everyone on their toes and prepared for a new series focusing on dances from different decades of the 20th century.

Branch-Edwardes slowly and soulfully goes through the steps for each dance for her students. Some of her students follow her lead; others take the opportunity to let loose at their own pace and rhythm. It’s all good because at Alchemia Arts, it’s all about self-expression.

Branche-Edwardes is one of 100 visual and performing artists with intellectual or developmental disabilities who find creative fulfillment, opportunity, growth and friendship through Alchemia.

The 23-year-old nonprofit is there to support them in their art, whatever that may be. They are writers, actors, singers, painters, potters, poets, makeup artists, voice artists, fiber artists and more, each with special talents and individual challenges. Alchemia provides for them a vibrant artistic community that includes collaboration with their peers and professional mentors who can help facilitate their projects and their dreams.

“Everybody can be an artist. Artistic ability knows no bounds,” said Elizabeth Clary, executive director of the nonprofit, which has program centers in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Novato.

Branche-Edwardes has been taking dance classes for years through Windsor Dance Academy and has performed with The Extraordinary Dance Company, a troupe of differently abled adult dancers. But Alchemia has helped her develop even further and gain a sense of self-confidence so she can really shine and show leadership.

“It’s fun. I’ve learned one famous word,” she said, laughing at what must have been an oft-repeated refrain. “Focus.”

Chris Edwardes of Santa Rosa said her daughter Melanie was born with 22q Deletion syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder than has left her with a weakened heart and other physical and mental challenges. But she has does not let that stop her from dancing. Instead, she adapts, often moving slowly, but always, always dancing.

“In a nutshell, because of the inner strength she’s gotten here, she was able to go onstage with her favorite singer in the world and sing,” Chris Edwardes said, recalling the time her daughter, at a special fan gathering for the group Hanson, fearlessly performed a karaoke number with her idol Isaac Hanson when he joined her onstage.

“The fortitude and the self-awareness and the self-presence to do that and not melt down,” she said, “is what she got from here.”

Branche-Edwardes is the daughter of the late Cliff Branch, who was a wide receiver for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders, on the team when they won three NFL championships. She is proud of the accomplishments of her father, who died two years ago, but saddened that he never saw her perform. Since his death, however, members of the Branch family have embraced the young dancer and “enveloped her in love,” Edwardes said.

Big things from small beginnings

Alchemia was founded in 1998 by Lorin Kaufman and Julia MacDougal as a way to provide performance opportunities for adults with disabilities. It started with a one-woman show in the living room of one of the founders but quickly grew to be a multifaceted organization.

Key is a team of 20 professional artists serving as mentors who offer encouragement and assistance. Clary emphasized that mentors coach but are not teachers.

“Alchemia is not a school,” she said. “It’s an art center for artists who might have intellectual disabilities. We support them in being the artists they already are.”

Still, there are classes and workshops that help them collaborate, grow and share with their peers. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Alchemia has been working almost exclusively online, offering five to eight classes or sessions an hour, eight hours a day, five days a week. Some of the students, like Melanie, lead the classes. The menu of things to explore online is ever-growing and includes exercise classes, martial arts and even boxing.