Autumn shoulder season the best time to cook fragrant tagines

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 20, 2021, 11:24AM
Cool weather has many of us thinking about the slow-cooked soups, stews and braises of fall even as we enjoy the last of the year’s tomatoes, basil and peppers. Fall is a shoulder season, and a colorful one, with seasonal stews such as Moroccan tagines reflecting the shades of our autumn landscape.

Like Indian curries, tagines are all about contrasts in taste and texture, with savory, sweet, salty and acidic joining in delicious harmony.

I like to serve brightly flavored appetizers, such as green olives, feta cheese drizzled with olive oil, sliced radishes and green onions, before serving a tagine. My favorite side dish is a simple salad of sliced Cara Cara oranges drizzled with good olive oil and topped with thinly sliced red onion, black pepper and flake salt. Fried eggplant with yogurt-tahini sauce and pomegranate arils are wonderful alongside, too.

Do not let the word tagine discourage you. The name comes from the dish designed to serve the fragrant stews, and today the term applies to both the vessel and the food that goes into it. Ingredient lists are long because the complex flavors call for a number of spices. But there are no complicated techniques. Once you’ve made a tagine a time or two, you won’t be intimidated. And the effort you put into it — allowing yourself plenty of time, selecting good ingredients and tasting as you cook — will be rewarded by deliciousness that lasts for days. Leftover tagine is a delight.

I have been making a version of this stew for so long that I no longer recall its genesis. Its basic concept comes from Moroccan tagines, but I have, over the years, adapted it. I add poblanos as they are abundant locally in the fall, and I like the flavor and texture they contribute. Most traditional tagines include olives and often fresh or dried fruit. In this version, I add sweet potatoes for a bit of sweetness but serve olives before the main meal instead of including them in the stew.

Don’t be alarmed by the quantity. If you are cooking for just yourself or a couple people, you can freeze as much of the tagine as you like before putting it into the oven. It will keep well for about three months. Thaw it in the refrigerator and then cook in a 300-degree oven, as directed in the recipe.

Lamb Tagine with Sweet Potatoes, Poblanos and Chickpeas

Makes 8 to 10 servings

3 pounds lamb (leg or shoulder), cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks

Kosher salt

4 teaspoons ras el hanout (see Note below)

4 tablespoons butter, ghee or olive oil

2 yellow onions, cut into small dice

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon freshly peeled and grated ginger

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon caraway seed

¼ teaspoon saffron threads, covered with a bit of hot water

½ preserved lemon, minced, or juice of 1 lemon

1 large (1 to 1 ¼ pounds) sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2-inch-by-⅓-inch julienne

4 poblanos, blistered, stemmed, seeded and cut into medium julienne

1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained, or 1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas

3 cups homemade chicken stock

1 cup minced fresh tomatoes and 1 cup tomato sauce

1 cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons harissa paste, commercial or homemade

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus more to taste

⅓ cup extra-virgin oil

Large handful Italian parsley leaves, chopped

Large handful cilantro leaves, chopped

Several hours before finishing the dish, put the lamb into a medium bowl, season generously with salt and sprinkle with 3 teaspoons of the ras el hanout. Toss, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and as long as overnight.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Put the fat in a large saute pan set over medium heat and add the onions. Saute until very soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes; do not let brown. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Season lightly with salt.

Add the ginger, turmeric, cumin, caraway, saffron and preserved lemon or lemon juice. Cook for 2 minutes, add the lamb and saute until the lamb is evenly browned all over. Season with salt.

Add the sweet potatoes, poblanos and chickpeas. Stir gently and add 2 ½ cups of the stock and the tomato sauce. Stir very gently and remove from the heat.

Tip the mixture into a clay pot or tagine, tuck the cinnamon stick into the center of the mixture, set in the oven and cook until the lamb is very tender, about 2 ½ to 3 hours.

Put the harissa into a glass jar and add the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, the reserved ½ cup of chicken stock and the extra-virgin olive oil. Taste, correct for salt and acid and stir in the parsley and cilantro. Cover the jar and refrigerate until ready to use.

Once the lamb is very tender, remove the tagine from the oven and let rest for 15 to 30 minutes. Remove the harissa from the refrigerator so it can come up to room temperature. Use tongs to remove the cinnamon stick and set it aside to use again.

Serve with steamed rice or steamed couscous and drizzle each serving with the harissa mixture.

Note: Ras al hanout is a spice blend that typically includes allspice, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, chiles, clove, cumin, coriander, ginger, nutmeg, mace and turmeric. Exact blends and amounts vary by region and country. It is easy to make at home, but there are plenty of commercial versions, too.

Variation: Top each serving with a lamb rib chop. To do so, season small rib chops with salt and ras al hanout and fry in a very hot cast-iron pan for 2 minutes, turn and cook 2 minutes more. Spritz a lemon over everything, remove from the heat and either pass separately or set on top of the tagine.

This tagine is more traditional than the previous one, with dried apricots one of the classic ingredients found in many Moroccan dishes. For a version without the fruits and with olives and preserved lemons, see the variation that follows the recipe.

Chicken Tagine with Dried Apricots, Chickpeas and Israeli Couscous

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons chicken fat, lard or olive oil

6 to 8 chicken thighs, bone in and skin on

Kosher salt

1 large yellow onion, very thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves, minced

3-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon each of ground turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and coriander

½ teaspoon ground cardamom (or 2 cardamom pods)

1 teaspoon dried pepper flakes

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup dried apricots, preferably from California, cut in half

½ cup dried mango, cut in ½-inch wide strips

Grated zest of 1 orange

1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained (see Note below)

2 cups homemade chicken stock

2 cups Israeli couscous

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Set a large, deep pot, such as a cast-iron Dutch oven, over medium-high heat and add the fat. Season the chicken all over with salt.

When the fat is hot, add the chicken, skin side down. Work in two batches so you don’t crowd the chicken. Saute until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Turn and saute 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

Pour off all but about 3 tablespoons of the fat, add the onions and saute until limp and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Adjust the heat so they do not brown or burn. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Then stir in the ginger, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, cardamom and pepper flakes. Season lightly with salt and several turns of black pepper.

Return the chicken and any juices that have collected on the plate to the pan. Add the apricots and mango, tucking them between the chicken thighs. Add the orange zest and scatter the chickpeas on top.

Pour in the chicken stock, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer, covered, very gently for about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the size of the thighs.

While the chicken cooks, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the Israeli couscous according to package directions until just al dente. Drain the couscous but do not rinse it. Put it into a wide, shallow serving bowl; add two or three spoonfuls of the cooking liquid to prevent the grains from sticking to each other; cover; and keep warm.

To serve, stir half the parsley and half the cilantro into the couscous and top with the chicken. Cover the bowl.

Increase the heat under the cooking liquid and simmer until it thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Spoon the sauce over the chicken, top with the remaining parsley and cilantro and enjoy right away.

Note: You can, of course, cook your own chickpeas. You'll need about ½ cup, soaked, drained and simmered until tender.

Variation: Omit the apricots and mango. Add one preserved lemon, cut into small wedges, and 1 cup pitted green olives, such as picholine or castelvetrano, tucking them between the chicken thighs.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Olive & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

