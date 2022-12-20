PETALUMA

Holiday market for last-minute food gifts at McEvoy Ranch

If you waited until the last minute to shop for the food lover on your list, you’re in luck. McEvoy Ranch’s sip and shop holiday market runs daily through the end of the year, except on Christmas Day. Procrastinators will even be rewarded with a glass of sangria, wine or hot chocolate with their reservation and have the option of adding on a lunch. The market includes a large selection of gifts and gift baskets with olive oils, jams, tapanades and more. Reservations are available at exploretock.com/mcevoyranch or by calling 707-778-2307. 5935 Red Hill Road.

PETALUMA

Chinese food, games mark end of Hanukkah celebration

The festival of lights comes to an end with a night of family fun and food at the Chabad Jewish Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Light the menorah for the eighth and final time, then enjoy a kosher Chinese feast followed by games. Attendees are asked to bring their own menorahs, board games and dreidels. The cost for adults is $15 and children for $10, with a maximum of $50 per family. Make reservations at jewishpetaluma.com/Chinese. 205 Keller St., No. 101.

FORESTVILLE

Ryme Cellars has a reason to party

For those who’ve been missing the fried chicken from Backyard restaurant, the chance to sink your teeth into it once again is reason enough to celebrate. Combine it with New Year’s Eve and it’s a full-blown reason to party at Ryme Cellars New Year’s Eve pre-party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec 31. $75 tickets include fried chicken and tastes of Ryme’s wines, both French and Italian varietals. Reservations available at exploretock./rymecellars. 6450 First St.

HEALDSBURG

Michelin-starred multi-course NYE menu

Fresh off another Michelin star recognition, Barndiva executive chef Erik Anderson has planned a 13-course brut tasting menu for the ultimate in New Year’s Eve fine dining, Saturday, Dec. 31. The intimate, candlelit dinner will take place in the restaurant’s Studio B where Anderson will take diners on a culinary journey through modern French fine dining. Reservations are available every half hour between 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and cost $300 per person, plus an additional $250 for beverage pairing. Due to the nature of the dinner, no special menu requests can be honored. Book a table at exploretock.com/barndiva. 231 Center St.

HEALDSBURG

Ring in 2023 with dim sum and tarot readings

Recover from New Year’s Eve festivities with the hair of the dog, or hare, as the case may be, with Breathless Wines’ celebration of the arrival of 2023, the year of the rabbit, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Reserve a spot and plate of dumplings from Dim Sum and Then Some catering, paired with a glass of bubbles, for $30 per person. For an additional $20, you can learn what adventures the new year might hold, with a 10-minute tarot card reading. Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/breathlesswines. 499 Moore Lane.