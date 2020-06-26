Tubbs fire victims create their own mini resort at rebuilt Fountaingrove home

When the Tubbs fire raced through Fountaingrove in 2017, destroying the home of Alan and Noriko Williams, only three things survived - the swimming pool, a retaining wall along the back property line and a troublesome palm tree.

The couple decided to build their new home very much like the one they lost, with a few updates. As Noriko observed, when she walked into it for the first time less than two months ago, she knew right where everything was.

But the backyard was a different matter. Alan was determined to not just replace his old yard but to use the rebuild as a chance to have the landscape he’d long dreamed of. That meant an inviting outdoor living area that was an extension of the home. He wanted it low maintenance with defined “rooms” for different uses and lots of shade from the hot westerly sun that beats down on their property in the afternoon.

“We all spent too much time inside, and I like to be outside,” he said, sinking down for the first time into a comfortable outdoor sofa that had just arrived. “I like to cook outside and I wanted a real outdoor living area, basically creating more usable space without doing anything to the house.”

Before the fire, the main attraction was the pool, built with a rock waterfall that provided not only atmosphere and added aesthetics, but cut down on the noise from passing cars on Fountaingrove Parkway beyond the fence. But the couple conceded there was little else to draw them outside when they weren’t in the mood for swimming. One problem is that the hot sun bombards the backyard throughout the summer. That one messy palm by the pool was more trouble than it was worth and had grown too large in the 21 years since they moved into the house when it was new. They adapted by scattering 13 umbrellas around the yard. It wasn’t very effective.

Noriko at first was wary about sinking so much into the backyard because of the cost, particularly since they were still negotiating with their insurance company over the house rebuild. The price tag for replacing the landscape ultimately would be three times what their insurance allotted. But Alan was determined and persuasive. They wound up redirecting “personal loss” money for replacing personal and household items to the backyard project.

“No more snowboarding,” Alan said, referring to a lot of gear in the garage that did not represent their current lifestyle anyway.

Alan works for a building and landscape materials company and secured deep discounts from many of his longtime vendors who knew about his situation and offered to help.

To create his outdoor dreamscape, Alan enlisted Randy Randolph of LandZen Landscape Design & Construction in Santa Rosa. Randolph specializes in designs that are “logical and sustainable” and “sensitive to human scale.”

So what makes a good outdoor space?

“If there is a close relationship between the living area inside and the outside patio spaces, that is always a good place to start,” Randolph said.

For the Williamses, that meant creating cover from the heat and sun so they could comfortably use the space. He did that by creating three pergolas with louvered roofs that can be electronically opened and closed for complete or filtered shade.

There is one right off the house for outdoor dining, a seamless transition that makes the yard an extension of the home. Another pergola shades an outdoor living room with a suite of furnishings and a third shades a hot tub embedded in a deck that also is just steps away from the house.

The louvered ceilings are all aluminum, so they’re low maintenance and are waterproof when closed, channeling rainwater down into the posts and out into the pool drainage.

“Pergolas make an outdoor room out of a space. People use them for dining or relaxing. They may have a fireplace outside that works off their pergola,” said Randolph, who is both a landscape architect and licensed contractor.

For the Williamses, Randolph added electronic sun screens that can be raised or lowered electronically, adding to the feeling of a defined room within the outdoor space.

At $65 to $95 a square foot, a pergola like this is a substantial investment. But a homeowner on a tighter budget could opt for only one pergola. They could also install a canvas ceiling for about $20 per square foot less. The screens run an additional $3,000 for a 12-by-9-foot pergola opening, Randolph said.

Alan Williams wanted no grass that he would have to keep up like before. So the entire space is done in concrete pavers made to imitate stone, with accents of travertine for steps and around the pool.

Alan loves to cook. He used to have a grill on the opposite side of the yard. Now there is an outdoor kitchen steps from their big new dining table. Outdoor kitchens in recent years have gone up in efficiency and come down in price, Randolph said. The Williamses got theirs, including a sideburner, grill and refrigerator, from New Age Products, a Canadian company that makes efficient and easy-to-clean components out of stainless steel. They have a compact countertop pizza oven. Something similar to the Williamses’ setup could be purchased for $8,000 to $9,000 installed, Randolph said.