Bake this lamb in a loaf to go with the refreshing FEL pinot noir

Our Wine of the Week, FEL 2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir ($40), is delicious, refreshing and a tad edgy, with a cornucopia of red fruit, hints of cardamom, bay and cedar. It has plenty of bright, sassy acid and a crisp finish that leaves you eager for your next sip.

These characteristics come together in an engaging alchemy that in turn connects with a classic burger with all the fixings. You like ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, cheese, tomato and maybe some bacon or mushrooms on your burger? No problem; the wine can take it all and still express itself.

Great matches are not limited to burgers, either. Mushroom risotto is an extraordinary partner with this wine. Duck — from rare breast to braised thighs — coaxes beautiful nuances from this pinot noir. Young goat cheese, roasted sweet peppers, grilled eggplant, savory potato salads, sweet potato fries and wild Pacific King salmon all welcome this wine alongside. Indeed, if you are not interested in a classic beef hamburger, a salmon cake on a brioche bun with cherry relish is a gorgeous match.

Inspiration for today’s recipe comes from a dish I’ve been making in various ways for years. It falls somewhere between a burger and meatloaf, in a visually striking presentation as an entire loaf of bread is filled with the meat mixture and then baked. It is a great match with the FEL pinot noir and also delicious with our runner-up, the lovely Pedroncelli’s 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($22), a less pricey option.

French Lamb Loaf with Mozzarella Pearls and Mustard

Serves 6 to 8

1 long (not round) loaf of sturdy hearth bread, preferably sourdough

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

2 shallots, minced

6 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 pounds ground lamb

2 tablespoons brined capers, drained

Handful of fresh Italian parsley leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, plus more for serving

1 egg, beaten

4 ounces mozzarella pearls, drained

1 rosemary sprig, optional

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

Use a sharp bread knife to cut off the ends of the bread loaf. With your fingers, pull out all the soft insides of the bread, creating a shell of the crust.

Spread the inside pieces of the bread on a baking sheet and toast them in the oven until they just begin to color, about 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven, cool and put in a large bowl. With your hands, reduce the bread to crumbs; measure out ¾ cup, set it aside and reserve any extra for a later use.

Pour the olive oil into a medium saute pan set over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and saute until limp and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more; do not let brown. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl to cool.

Return the pan to medium heat, add the lamb and use a fork to break it up. Continue to cook, crumbling it with a fork all the while, until it loses its raw look, about 5 to 7 minutes. Drain off and discard excess fat, add the capers and cook 2 minutes, tossing or stirring continuously. Add the parsley, thyme and mustard and remove from the heat. Let cool slightly.

Stir the reserved bread crumbs into the meat mixture and fold in the egg and mozzarella. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Set the oven to 350 degrees.

Fill the inside of bread with the lamb mixture, putting half the filling in one end and half in the other. Press the filling in so it is packed evenly throughout the loaf.

Pour some olive oil into a small bowl and use the rosemary sprig as a brush to coat the bread generously with the oil; if you don’t have a rosemary sprig, use a pastry brush. Wrap the loaf in aluminum foil and close foil at the top.

Bake for 20 minutes, open the foil to expose the top of the loaf and bake for 10 minutes more.

Let the loaf rest at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes.

To serve, cut into 1-inch-thick slices, arrange on a platter, set a small bowl of mustard in the center and enjoy right away.

