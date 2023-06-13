Bakers wanted for Petaluma pie contest

PETALUMA

This contest is easy as pie

Bakers, start your ovens! Culinary and kitchenware store Ileoni will celebrate that most American of desserts, pie, at its first-ever pie-baking contest July 1. For a $20 entry fee, home bakers can compete in categories including most creative, best use of local ingredients and best all-around pie. There’s also a 17-and-under category for best young baker. Prizes will be awarded in each category, and the all-around winner will receive a shiny new KitchenAid mixer. Rules and more entry details can be found on their website at Ileoni.com. The deadline for registration is June 23. 120 B Kentucky St.

SEBASTOPOL

Merry Edwards celebrates release of sauvignon blanc

It’s rare that Merry Edwards Winery hosts a public event, but they’re making an exception for the release of their 2022 Russian River sauvignon blanc. On July 22, the winery will host a party on their outdoor patio that will include wine tasting and street-food-style nibbles from the popular pop-up catering crew of Second Staff. There are two sessions to choose from: 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and available at merryedwards.com/collection/wine-event or by calling 707-823-7466. 2959 Gravenstein Highway N.

HEALDSBURG

Jordan kicks off summer with new wines, new chef

Say bonjour to summer at Jordan Vineyard & Winery’s Release on the Rivera: A French Summer Celebration. The event, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday marks the release of several new wines including their 2021 chardonnay and 2019 cabernet sauvignon, plus magnums of their 2017 vintage of the cabernet. Jordan’s new chef, Jesse Mallgren, has created a menu of passed hors d’oeuvres and food stations with dishes to pair with each wine. In addition to sipping and tasting, guests can enjoy lawn games and live music and soak up the winery’s lush grounds. Tickets are $175 per person and available at jordanwinery.com/events. 1474 Alexander Valley Road.

SONOMA

Popular pizza and pinot event extended through summer

In case you haven’t heard, Tuesdays are pizza-and-pinot night at General’s Daughter. What was supposed to be a June-only event has been extended through August. For $35, guests can enjoy a 10-inch pizza, wine, salad and dessert, which is pretty hard to beat ($25 tickets are available for guests 21 years and younger). June 20 features duck confit and fig or herbed chicken and leek pizzas, and June 27 will include a classic Italian meat pizza or a pie topped with shrimp scampi. The event also features some light wine education if you’re interested and live music. Tickets can be purchased at thegeneralsdaughter.com/pizza-and-pinot or at the door. 400 W. Spain St.

SONOMA

Bartholomew Estate offers a new ‘spread’

Bartholomew Estate Winery is teaming up with Spread Kitchen to debut a new tasting experience beginning Friday. The Spread at Bart Estate will feature a three-course menu of chef Cristina Topham’s Lebanese-inspired cuisine paired with a two-glass flight of wine. The menu offers guests a choice of shawarma or falafel, served with stuffed grape leaves, tabbouleh, pita, dips and dessert. The pairings will be offered at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Sundays and Mondays for $75 per person. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at bartestate.com/visit. 1000 Vineyard Lane.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.