Basque pop-up dinner at new Santa Rosa bakery

SANTA ROSA

Basque pop-up dinner at new bakery outpost

The new Pascaline Bakery in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village neighborhood has already won fans for its breakfast pastries and lunches. But chef Didier Ageorges and team are also bringing the novelty of pop-up dinners to the revamped restaurant space that was once Worth our Weight. Their latest pop-up is a Basque-themed dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. The $95 four-course dinner plus hors d’ourves will include Pacific cod koskerra with clams, peas and asparagus; lamb txilindron, a traditional stew; and a creamy-tart like dessert called gateau Basque, naturally. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Tax and gratuity are extra. bit.ly/3PvOgFt. 1021 Hahman Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Wine dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen

Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen will feature Chev, Cirq and Cobb wines for a special dinner Sept. 20. The $195 five-course meal includes zucchini-crusted halibut and maple-brined pork tenderloin with a crisp risotto cake. Each course will be paired with wine, including a couple side-by-side tastings of pinot noir from four wine regions, allowing diners to explore a fuller expression of that celebrated grape. The meal finishes with Comté cheesecake paired with a dessert riesling. Dinner price does not include tax and gratuity. Make reservations at drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Meat-free meet-up at SoCo Veg Fest

It’s a plant-based party at the Sonoma County Veg Fest happening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Veteran’s Memorial Building. For vegans and the vegan-curious, the Veg Fest will feature food vendors, speakers and cooking demonstrations dedicated to a plant-based way of life. Try local food such as Morning Ritual pastries, Antojitos Vegan Tacos or La Bodega gourmet fare. Among the cooking demonstrations, Tamiko Garner, the Plant Based Vegan Sistah, will demonstrate how to make vegan deviled eggs. Proceeds from $10 admission tickets benefit Compassionate Living and can be purchased at socovegfest.org. 1351 Maple Ave.

SEBASTOPOL

Apple activities to celebrate harvest at Luther Burbank farm

Apple harvest is in full swing. At Press Fest happening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Luther Burbank’s Gold Ridge Experiment Farm, you can get in on all the apple action. Go on a docent-led tour, see apple-pressing demonstrations, taste apples and shop for apple trees to get an apple harvest of your very own some day. Experts will be on hand to give advice about planting trees so they’re healthy and happy and provide an abundance of fruit. Admission is free thanks to volunteers from Slow Food Russian River and Western Sonoma County Historical Society. 7777 Bodega Ave.

BOYES HOT SPRINGS

No ordinary pancake breakfast

The Sonoma Valley Grange will celebrate the last full weekend of summer with a pancake breakfast 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday. Using the bounty of local producers, chef Sean Paxton’s menu features a squash and roasted tomato frittata; fig, thyme and caramelized onion sausages; apple-cinnamon sprouted-oat pancakes; and buttermilk pancakes. Featured producers include Paul’s Produce; The Bejkr, selling freshly milled grains; and Strauss dairy. Breakfast is $25 per person ($20 for Grange members). Kids 10 and younger are $10. 18627 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Fogbelt brewing hosts Beer Camp

The tents are pitched; the beer is cold. All you need to do to enjoy Fogbelt’s Beer Camp the weekend of Oct. 20-22 is make a reservation The two-night adults-only camp at the Wildhaven glamping destination in Alexander Valley will welcome visitors with six Fogbelt brews and a cooler full of swag. Guests can spend the weekend enjoying a variety of classes including coffee roasting, beer brewing, falconry and astronomy, just to name a few. When not in class, there’s time to hang by the Russian River enjoying a cold one, or two. Rates for the weekend start at $909. Learn more at fogbeltbrewing.com/beer-camp. 2411 Alexander Valley Road.