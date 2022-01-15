Subscribe

Bay Area design firm adds personal touch to unexpected, clever design

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 14, 2022, 4:45PM
Lundberg Design

Lundberg Design: 2620 Third St., San Francisco. Lundbergdesign.com. 415- 695-0110

Conner Wishard got an idea of the wild design challenges that lay ahead with his very first project for Lundberg Design, back in 2013.

The assignment? Create a wall of honey. Sure, no problem.

“We encapsulated hundreds of gallons of different kinds of honey from different farms and vacuumed the air from them and put them in these big Plexiglas bricks and backlit them and used them to build a whole interior wall,” said the El Molino graduate, a bit breathless just recalling an assignment that a more conventional mind would dismiss as deranged.

“Honey doesn’t go bad. It always changes. So you have these crystallized patterns that grow and move over the years,” he said. “That was like my first week. I was hooked.”

As director of fabrication for one of the Bay Area’s more innovative architectural firms, Wishard aims to turn ideas into three-dimensional design elements and re-imagine found objects and odd keepsakes into something both cool and useful.

Swedish American modernist architect Olle Lundberg, who founded the San Francisco-based firm, loves the composition and problem solving that goes into architecture. He’s always looking for “new ways to express form,” he said. That includes using new materials and new techniques and repurposing intriguing old objects.

For clients, this frequently results in a “signature piece,” a feature in each project that is completely unexpected and unique.

These one-of-a-kind pieces often take the form of architectural sculpture, as Lundberg puts it, objects given new life with a new use, appealing both because of their history and “the patina of age.”

Signature pieces in many forms

As part of the three-person team in Lundberg Design’s in-house fabrication shop, Wishard, who studied engineering and drafting at Santa Rosa Junior College and industrial design at Academy of Art University, turns these sometimes-wild ideas into beautiful reality.

Take the honey walls. The way the honey changes color and shape over years makes the walls ever-evolving. A few of the panels are incorporated into the design at Blue Stem Brasserie in San Francisco, where they grace a section featuring local artisan food products.

“In a certain way, Olle and the team think of these as a gift, not monetary necessarily, but a very personal, one-of-a-kind element that could be anything from a door handle to a staircase that gets craned in from the street,” said Emily Pony, an architect in the firm. “The world is our oyster when it come to thinking about what we can create for our clients.”

The architects are situated in a design studio above the expansive workshop, and ideas flow freely back and forth between the shop to the studio. It’s all set up in a building, nearly a century old, that once was a mattress factory. With its raw concrete walls and exposed timber trusses, the workshop is really an exciting play space for someone like Wishard, who was set on the path to his unusual vocation by his high school drafting teacher, Hal Roa.

“He was a character,” said Wishard, who lives on a sailboat in Richmond and plans to eventually build himself a cabin in Marshall.

“Mostly, he taught us how to think, how things are made and how to document them. He taught the class like a professional. It was a great process. We had to design a house when we were sophomores.”

A signature piece from Lundberg Design can be a solution to a design problem.

But Lundberg, who once bought and lived on an old Icelandic car ferry, is constantly dredging up old objects which can find their way into projects as signature pieces. While renovating a dilapidated fisherman’s shack in Bodega Bay into a seaside retreat, Lundberg spotted a pair of derelict buoys stuck in the mud. He didn’t see sea junk. He saw potential.

“They were submerged in the mud,” Wishard said. “We had to hook them up to an old car and a bunch of four-by-fours and drag them out of the mud.”

The buoys were in pretty bad shape; chunks had eroded away. Most people, said Lundberg architect Emily Pearl, would consider the second, more damaged one a lost cause. But the fabrication shop found a way to counterweight it and turned the bowl-shaped object into a hanging light fixture. The less damaged one they fabricated into a firepit.

“Olle will come back from a weekend away with something on the truck, some big table from Indonesia or a canoe from eBay,” Pearl said. “And he’ll be like, ‘This is a great thing. We should put it in a project for a client.’ And we’ll talk to the client and inevitably it will make its way in.”

The buoys are so popular as design elements that Wishard often searches via satellite imagery to spot old ones at a shipyard that may be decommissioned.

Heirlooms incorporated

Sometimes it’s the clients who have an object or heirloom they’d like to use in their home design in a useful or whimsical way.

One client, whose home on Napa’s Silverado Trail was undergoing a remodel, came up with an old cowbell she’d treasured since childhood.

Wishard and his team turned the old bell into a functioning front door bell, complete with its original leather strap.

“It’s designed so it can swing in the wind. It’s very tactile,” Wishard said. “You grab this old thing and shake it and it has a beautiful sound. ... And there’s a stainless pin the leather can sit on, so it won’t be hurt. It was like a cherry on top of the project.”

They also built perforated, weathered steel panels for the client that can tilt up to diminish the sunlight during the brightest, hottest part of the day.

“It’s an example of things that don’t exist in any catalog,” Pearl said. “We came up with it, designed and engineered it and installed it.”

For a client in Sonoma, they used a similarly weighted hydraulic system to both solve a problem and create a signature piece.

The woman liked to entertain, but she hated the clutter and mess it created in the kitchen. So Lundberg designers and fabricators designed a 14-by-10-foot oak panel that can be lifted and lowered with a hand-cranked wheel to expose or hide the sink and any dishes and appliances on the prep counter.

The client wanted the guts of the kitchen concealed, but the cool workings of the lift system exposed “to understand the forces it would take to lift it,” Wishard said.

She had a large old railway tie she wanted incorporated, too. Wishard and his team attached it to a giant steel counterweight so that when the wall lifts, you can see the counterweight moving up and down the wall.

There’s a fine balance between having something substantial that will stay together, whether heavy steel doors or a massive wood panel, and keeping it as light as possible so anyone can operate it.

But the Lundberg design and building team loves nothing more than solving a difficult and maybe even slightly crazy-on-the-face-of-it design challenge.

“We can create all the mechanisms and components necessary to solve whatever design problem someone is looking to solve,” Pearl said. “As a designer, it’s an incredible opportunity. We get to all work together to make something that has maybe never been done before.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

