Beautiful native buckwheat is a winner for dry climates

They are one of the most versatile and drought-resistant of native plants. California buckwheat, also called wild native buckwheat (Eriogonum), are beautiful, attract pollinators and are wonderful to see, either in the garden or the natural landscape.

There are 261 species native to California, each growing in a specific, mostly dry habitat in different areas of the state. Wild buckwheat also grows in Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado. Some are very common and widespread with large ranges while others are rare.

Buckwheat can be found thriving in southern deserts with dense tufts of basal foliage or on coastal bluffs as low-growing, mounded silvery-foliage plants with a profuse froth of white or pink flowers. Some are needle-leafed small shrubs on rocky roadsides; others are low-growing plants in the mountains.

Species vary greatly; some are almost prostrate and groundcover-like and others form robust sub-shrubs that grow to about 6 feet tall. Many have silver, white or matte green leaves which are often waxy or felted. They are evergreen, though some are drought-deciduous and basically go dormant in late summer.

Appealing flowers for insects, people

The plant foliage of buckwheat hosts many butterfly species. The showy yet delicate flowers are what most attract people. The small, thickly clustered flowers are held above the plants, many on stiff, largely leafless stems so they appear to hover delicately in a froth in the air. The flowers are highly attractive to many native pollinators, beneficial insects and butterflies.

Buckwheat flowers range from acid yellow to pink, reddish and white. California buckwheat flowers profusely and makes for the ultimate dried flower. Many species have flowers that dry on the plant, extending the season of color and interest for weeks.

In a garden setting, stems can be cut when flowers are young and used as cut flowers or dried for arrangements. The combination of foliage and flowers on some species, such as the coastal buckwheat Eriogonum latifolium, are highly attractive. It has silver-white felted foliage and white and pink flowers. Each plant creates a meadow-like effect. Many species and good-quality California buckwheat selections are readily available in nurseries.

Wild, native buckwheat species and cultivars bloom over a very long season. One of the first to bloom in the spring is the Eriogonum umbellatum or sulphur buckwheat. Low-growing and long-lived, this buckwheat sports striking acid-yellow flowers over a long period. As the flowers finish, they turn reddish-orange and extend the season of interest greatly.

The sulphur buckwheat is one of the easiest to grow, widespread in the wild and one of the most tolerant of heavy soils. Most buckwheat species need well-drained soil. Another easy-to-grow buckwheat is Eriogonum grande var. rubescens, a low-growing and gently mounding buckwheat. It’s from the Channel Islands but widely grown in our local gardens. The flower stems held over dense spoon-shape leaves and topped by pink or reddish flowers are sculptural. It can be short-lived but will often seed itself in a garden.

Vast variety of native buckwheat

Also blooming in late spring and into summer, coastal buckwheat, Eriogonum latifolium, can be enjoyed on coastal bluffs from Central California all the way to the Oregon Coast. It performs well in coastal-influenced gardens.

The white felted leaves and mounded plant form are attractive all year and make an elegant picture. The white felted blooms change color and shape during development, from silver-white to pink, then white and finally after finishing, to rich brown. In coastal gardens, it can reseed.

A recently available very showy cross between the two species is the pink flowering buckwheat, Eriogonum latifolium x grande rubescens. Blooming from mid-summer to the fall, it features a dense array of deep-pink pom-pom flowers held above dense, low-growing foliage.

Another long-lived, easy-to-grow, long blooming wild buckwheat is the California buckwheat, Eriogonum fasciculatum, blooming in early to midsummer. The native range extends from northern Mexico to the North Bay Area, and to Utah and Arizona. About as large as a good-size lavender plant, this buckwheat is topped by a dense frothing bloom of pom-pom-shaped white flowers. It has needle-like green leaves. Some rocky roadsides are covered with it in Southern California, generating a huge mass of floral resources for many pollinators.

A high-quality prostrate selection from the Theodore Payne Foundation is Eriogonum fasciculatum ‘Warriner Lytle.’ The froth of tiny white flowers that resemble the flower baby’s breath almost completely obscures the foliage. Later, when the flowers have turned a russet color, birds go after the seeds. It does very well in warm inland conditions and can be short-lived in coastal areas here.

The naked buckwheat, Eriogunum nudum, blooms from late spring into fall. As the name suggests, leafless flowering stems from 2 to 3 feet rise stiffly above a basal rosette of leaves. The foliage is only 3 to 6 inches tall. The mass of white pom-pom-shaped blooms held above the foliage appears to have exploded above the plant. A really beautiful, showy selection from the border of Mendocino and Humboldt counties is ‘Ella Nelson’s Yellow,’ a bright pale yellow. This buckwheat needs very well-drained soil. It is found throughout the state from Los Angeles northward.

For size, the ultimate wild buckwheat is Saint Catherine’s lace, Eriogonum giganteum, from the California Channel Islands. It grows 4 to 6 feet tall. This very large shrubby buckwheat has correspondingly large white felted leaves and is topped by huge white flower heads stiffly arrayed over the plant like baby’s breath. The seed heads eventually become brown and seeds are eaten by birds. A few volunteer plants may show up. It is not hardy in cold areas.

Fall is the best time to plant

With the ongoing drought, it’s not a good time to introduce new plants into the garden. But when rains return, native buckwheat are great very-low-water choices for gardens. Wild native buckwheat is best planted in the fall. Early spring planting is another option. Most need well-drained soil and sunny conditions.

They combine well with lavender, native penstemons, teucrium, native lupin, native Erigeron, verbena ‘Lilacina de la Mina,’ Monardella, salvia clevelandi and crosses and monkeyflower. They are a great partner to manzanita.

A friend of mine sent a photo of a very lovely coastal-bluff low-water-use native garden she designed in Marin County featuring Eriognum latifolium, verbena Lilacina de la Mina,’ orange monkeyflower and silver native fescues combined with the coastal California poppies.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com.