Beautiful vegetables and grains star at Crisp Kitchen & Juice in St. Helena

Summary: If you’ve been thinking of exploring a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, this stylish, plant-forward, fast-casual cafe and grab-and-go market will make it entirely easy and enjoyable. You’ll never miss the meat.

Am I becoming a vegetarian?

Probably not, because I love carnitas, fried chicken and Italian beef sandwiches too much. But there is no question I am eating meat much less lately, after discovering more and more of Wine Country’s new plant-based restaurants that are doing spectacular things with everything from pizza to high-end cuisine.

My latest find is Crisp Kitchen & Juice, which opened this past fall in St. Helena. A combination fast-casual bistro, a grab-and-go market and lifestyle boutique, Crisp also boasts a bakery that makes a variety of seeded and sprouted breads, plus delectable pastries and desserts.

There are vegan dishes, but also a handful of meat and seafood options, too, should you wish to accent all those beautiful vegetables and grains.

Let’s start with the gluten-free breads. Those crusty provisions come in styles like a seeded sourdough sorghum boule studded with sunflower, flax and pumpkin seeds ($11); or a Superhero loaf brimming with hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, hemp, oats, honey and spices, plus flax, pepita, sunflower, sesame and chia seeds ($12). With dense but not heavy crumb, they’re excellent examples of alternative flour baking.

Slices are the base for breakfast toasts piled in goodness like line-caught sustainable salmon cured in beet and citrus juices, with charred scallion wands, cashew schmear, pickled red onions, capers, lemon and dill on wheat-free Nordic rye ($11.50).

Or they round out lunch-early dinner meals like the mezze board that, as with many of the dishes here, would be a star even in a fancy restaurant. It’s arranged with hummus (choose thick, tart, roasted beet or roasted sweet heirloom carrot or creamy Rancho Gordo Marcella bean), “faux gras” (a delightful spread of lentils, mushrooms, onion, nuts, garlic and spices), pickled seasonal vegetables, maple walnut crunch, spiced turmeric crackers and Superhero bread ($14.95).

The inspiration for these dishes, explained Crisp owner Annette Shafer, came from a trip she took seven years ago to Denmark. She found several cafés that specialized in her longtime favorite foods like macro bowls and rødgrød, a Danish porridge of red summer berries and groat (whole cooked grains).

“I met a couple of gals there who were making amazing gluten-free bread,” she said. “Once I got home, we connected again over Instagram, and then I joined their Facebook group, learning how to make the bread, ferments and starters.”

It was the nudge Shafer needed. She had been thinking about creating a fresh and healthy culinary business since moving from Sacramento to Napa Valley in 1994. She was summoned here to open the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena and found a dining scene offering heavier foods than she preferred.

“Things were really different here then,” she said. “I’ve always erred on the side of more health-forward, plant-forward food, and there was just really nothing. I kept thinking, we have all this fresh produce, maybe someone will open something. No one ever really did.”

In 2014, she opened a pop-up in what is now the Tre Posti event space in St. Helena, sharing kitchen space with the Clif Family Bruschetteria food truck team.

“I put a little sandwich board out front, and people would come to the side door to pick up fresh juices and bowls,” she said. “It only lasted eight months before the building sold, but it was great because I got to try out items and see what worked.”

Next, she did farmers markets and catering for the next few years (she still sells her Crisp items at the Napa Farmers Market, 1100 West St., Napa).

Walking into the small storefront in Sunshine Foods Market center on Main Street in St. Helena, visitors will see a cafe that feels like a movie set vignette.

Everything is sleek and lovely, from rattan chairs and metal stools to woven basket lamps and fresh flowers in vases all over. My favorite spot is the lounge nook to the side, where I feel like I could cuddle up with a book and linger for hours over a Soul masala chai latte made with Oatly oat milk and dressed with Marshall’s Farm honey plus a pinch of sea salt ($6).

You might look at the Pretty in Pink Pitaya smoothie bowl and feel slightly annoyed at its perfection. It really is lovely, and so good for you, with its fuchsia base of blended pitaya cactus fruit, banana, raspberries, apple, Epic protein (certified organic, vegan and gluten-free), maca (Peruvian ginseng), lucuma (South America fruit powder) and schisandra (Chinese magnolia berry), all topped with sliced banana, seasonal fruit (kiwi, if you time it right). The capper: tahini granola, which, if you’d like to know, is made with buckwheat, oats, pepita, hemp, nuts, coconut, egg white, maple, tahini and spices.