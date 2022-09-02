Beautify a pumpkin with a top of succulents and flowers

Question: Is there a way to use pumpkins and succulents in a creative project for children?

Answer: Absolutely! You can turn pumpkins, gourds and succulents into one-of-a-kind creative decorations. Use any size pumpkins or even gourds. Lay a gourd on its side to use as a base or split it open to use as a planter.

Succulents are very resilient and come in a variety of shapes and colors. You can use an entire plant by discarding the soil around it, or you can cut off succulent stems. After cutting the stems, wait a week for the stems to callus and close before using as a decoration, to extend the life of the succulent.

The first way to decorate the pumpkin is to use the intact pumpkin and its stem as a base for a beautiful succulent display. Attach coir or decorative moss to the top of the pumpkin with tacky glue or hot glue. Supervise young children using hot glue. Once the coir is attached, use more tacky glue or hot glue to attach succulent plants and stems to the coir. Attach trailing varieties to the outer edges of the coir and attach taller varieties to the center. You also can add elements — leaves, flowers and even personal memorabilia — to make each pumpkin unique.

The second decoration method uses the pumpkin as a planter. Have an adult slice off the top of the pumpkin, then let the children scoop out the insides. Once the inside of the pumpkin is empty, fill it about three-quarters full with succulent or cactus mix soil. Then plant the succulents in the soil, the trailing varieties near the outer edge of the pumpkin and the taller varieties in the center.

When finished, place the decorated pumpkin on a plate or plant saucer, to catch moisture, and set it in bright, indirect light. To discourage rotting, do not place real pumpkins on concrete or cement. Use a spray bottle to mist the succulents and coir every few days.

When the pumpkin begins to fade or fall apart, you can carefully remove the succulents and replant them in pots or in the ground. You can plant an entire small pumpkin in the ground by covering all but the top. The succulents will grow as the pumpkin returns to the soil.

Extend the creativity of this project with teachable activities. Use a plant identification app to look up the names of the water-saving succulents you use. Have the children keep a journal with a list of the succulents in each pumpkin and encourage them to track the growth. You also can offer a short history lesson on pumpkins or describe how Indigenous people cultivated the “three sisters” — corn, beans and squash — for millennia.

September in the Garden

• Remove summer garden veggie plants that are no longer producing. Cut the plants just below the soil line, leaving their roots to decompose in place. Completely remove plants that show signs of disease and discard them in your green waste bin. If plants show no sign of disease, you can add them to your home compost pile.

• Energize your garden soil for a fall and winter garden by adding 1 to 2 inches of aged, composted organic matter on top of the soil. You don’t need to dig the compost in. Add an insulating layer of mulch, at least 1 inch, to retain moisture and moderate soil temperature.

• Plant cool-season crops like broccoli, kale, peas, carrots, lettuce and spinach. Plant and water only what you and your family will eat. We are still in a drought.

• Plant California natives, generally after the rains begin. Look through our page on California natives at bit.ly/3SFdhxA and pick the right plants for you. Keep in mind one of the key principles of sustainable gardening — “right plant, right place.” Check that the location can accommodate both the plant’s size at maturity and its sun exposure needs. You may want to visit nurseries that sell native plants. Remember, not all plants are available when you are ready, so you may want to grab them now and care for them until you are ready to plant.

• Spring bulbs are now available in most nurseries and garden centers. It’s generally best to wait until after the first rains to plant them, but you can buy them now while there is a good selection. Store them in a cool, dry place until you’re ready to plant.

• Clean your gutters and all areas where leaves, needles and debris accumulate, especially the 5-foot perimeter around your house. We are still in fire season.

Contributors to this week’s column were Linda Bishop, Karen Felker, Rob Williams and Debbie Westrick. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County sonomamg.ucanr.edu provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.