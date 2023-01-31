Beefy birria offers bold flavors that last all week

Restaurants change their menus all the time, sometimes in line with what’s popular or new.

But when Gustavo Cazares decided several years ago to focus his taco truck’s menu on birria, it wasn’t to catch the wave of an emerging food trend. It was a business decision that profoundly transformed his family’s life.

In the kitchen of Jalapeno Mexican Grill, the restaurant he opened two years ago on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, Cazares shared his basic recipe and method for making birria. His son Jonny translated for his father, who speaks English but feels more comfortable expressing himself in Spanish.

Birria, a dish common in the Mexican state of Jalisco, is traditionally made with goat, lamb, mutton or whatever meat is plentiful. In the U.S., beef is typically the meat of choice. It’s like a pot roast, but with the addition of a puree of chiles and spices that seasons the meat and its resulting broth. Translated, birria colloquially means “mess,” which may refer to the appearance of the meat that shreds easily after cooking a few hours low and slow.

Front end of a trend

Cazares served birria from his food truck off and on starting in 2018, so he already had the recipe dialed in when the dish, and more specifically quesabirria — a taco stuffed with birria and cheese, exploded in popularity in 2020, making its way from Tijuana and Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

“Every time I looked out the window, I was thanking God for the opportunity. It was the blessing I was looking for.” — Gustavo Cazares

By then, Cazares and his sons, Gustavo Jr. and Jonny, had been serving quesabirra to a legion of fans who, as shown in an Instagram video, often lined up by the hundreds for a taste of red-tinged tacos, tortas and mulitas (meat and cheese sandwiched between two tortillas instead of just one folded over).

Their first day out, they quickly sold through 100 pounds of birria. They doubled, then tripled their supply as word got out about their truck parked in front of a gas station on Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol. They continued to sell out, forcing them to turn away the throngs of customers who lined up, masked, on social distancing dots. It would be enough to stress out any vendor, but not Cazares.

“Every time I looked out the window, I was thanking God for the opportunity. It was the blessing I was looking for,” Cazares said.

Part of quesabirria’s appeal is its vermilion hue. Cazares demonstrated how to make them, first dipping corn tortillas into the chile-infused fat skimmed from the meat broth and placing them on a flat-top stove to fry, then topping them generously with birria and cheese. He folded the tortillas over and continued frying them and basting occasionally with the fat until they were perfectly balanced between soft and crisp.

Another appealing feature is the rich spiced broth, or consommé, often ordered alongside to dunk the tacos in or just to sip on. It’s also, as the Cazares family discovered, a great base for ramen, which they added to their menu in May 2020, followed a month later by birria pizza made on flour tortillas.

As their menu offerings grew, so did their fan base. With each taco, burrito and bowl of ramen they sold, the family’s fortune changed.

Going his own way

Cazares spent his young life in Mexico City and moved to Santa Rosa when he was 13.

“I came to Santa Rosa for a vacation and spent two to three months (visiting my older brothers),” he said. “When it was time to go back, I wanted to stay here rather than go back home to school.”

As a teen, he ran a food truck with his brothers and later became the head chef at his sister’s restaurant, La Fondita. In 2017, he decided to strike out on his own. He started his food truck, serving a standard menu with dishes like carne asada, carnitas and al pastor before making the fateful decision to give birria a try.

As Jonny translated for his father, both father and son grew emotional.

“He said he feels very blessed,” said Jonny, fighting back tears. “The time where he started the business, we were actually living in the garage. We lived two years in the garage. Thanks to everything, just recently last year, he bought a house.”

Their eventual success didn’t come without its own challenges. The crowds of people who showed up for a taste of their quesabirria attracted unwanted attention from Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to complaints about the number of people gathered and customers parking at nearby businesses.