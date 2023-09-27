There’s a fun, laid-back shop just off the Plaza that offers something new and unique to drink, although it is quintessentially Sonoma. Pomme Cider Shop & Taproom is turning Wine Country onto the joys of cider.

Owners Jessica Olson-Ealy and Rick Tranchina have fallen in love with ciders.

“Real cider,” Olson-Ealy clarified. “The cider that is made like wine. When we were discovering cider, we're like, this is a more complex, you know, more delicate, food-driven beverage, like wine is.”

They realized how hard it was to find a range of ciders locally. Olson-Ealy said they tried all the ciders sold locally, but they wanted more. They realized there was a fruit-filled niche waiting to be filled.

Apple orchards are a big part of Sonoma County and its history.

“And yet there was nowhere here, really to, you know, celebrate that,” Olson-Ealy said. They opened their doors to their cider shop in May 2022.

Tranchina described their atmosphere as very casual, kind of French-esque themed. He said that the business has been well received.

They carry more than a hundred different ciders as well as wine and beer. They have 18 taps, of which 16 are devoted to ciders. They make sure there’s always something new on tap for those guests who come back often.

They like carrying locally produced ciders and often offer up to a dozen regional options. While speaking with the I-T, Tilted Shed Ciderworks out of Windsor was dropping off a delivery.

One of their most popular ciders is called You Guava Be Kidding Me from Far West Cider in Richmond. “It's cider with Brazilian pink guava juice,” Olson-Ealy said. “It's a crowd pleaser because it's not super sweet, but it is kind of juicy and refreshing.”

Cider stretches far beyond apples.

“Another one of our best sellers is strawberry cider from Santa Cruz Cider Company,” she said. “It’s made with fresh strawberries.”

With limited shelf space, they try to go for variety. Olson-Ealy said, “We choose the ones that really speak to us, whether it's the ingredients, where the apples come from, or just, you know, the complexity or the difference of it, like, oh, we don't have anything like this, let's bring this one in.”

She added, “A lot of our ciders are a blend. They make their cider and then they blend in the juice of whatever fruit they want to add in afterwards. Those can be delicious.”

Some of those local producers are collaborating with area winemakers for a unique take on cider. Olson-Ealy said she loves the apple and grape cider, because of how it represents Sonoma.

“One of our favorites is the Marioni and Bardos collaboration,” she said. “The cider comes from Bardos and then the grapes are coming from Marioni.”

They have pear-based ciders, called Perry. “Perry is fun, especially when you want something delicate and sweet,” Olson-Ealy said.

They also offer a type of cider called jerkum, which Olson-Ealy said is essentially made with stone fruit. Brothers Monte and Victor Jones of Mission Trail Ranches down in Bradley, California are originally from Sonoma. Their jerkum is made with nectarines and plums.

“Monte and Victor ferment everything dry, but there's that perceived sweetness from the fruits,” Olson-Ealy said. “So you're not drinking something super sweet. You know, you're just getting that fruity sweetness. It's really refreshing.”

They offer farmhouse ciders that Olson-Ealy describes as having an earthy quality. They also have funk ciders and she finds those are popular with people who like pet-nat wines and explained that a lot of pet-nat can be funky.

Pet-nat is a fermentation style where the juice is put into the bottle while it is still in the middle of fermentation. They sell both pet-nat wines and ciders in the shop.

They carry champagne method, or traditional method ciders. “So that is when they're putting cider into the bottle, then adding yeast to ferment it in the bottle,” Olson-Ealy said. “I find that with the champagne style you tend to get larger bubbles. With pet-nat, the bubbles tend to be finer.”

“We actually have one pair from Tilted Shed that is 100% Jonathan apple cider,” Olson-Ealy said. “They did one batch method traditional and one batch pet-nat or ancestral method. So they're the same ciders just fermented in two different styles so that's kind of fun.”

They do serves wines and Olson-Ealy said she likes a rose they carry from Amador County that’s made with strawberries. “I like just having that with some brie,” she said. “You know, just just sitting down with some brie and this really, really strawberry fruit forward wine. It's just, you know, it's not pretentious. It's all laid back.”

That is a theme at the shop.

“I will say all of our wine is kind of laid back,” she said.

Tranchina said they pride themselves on carrying “grower champagne” which are smaller batches of sparkling wine made by people who grow most of their own grapes.

All the beer they carry comes from underrepresented groups in beer making. They have female-owned and brewed, Latino-owned and brewed, and Black-owned and brewed beers.

“It's been such a pleasure to realize that people come in and they are really willing to experiment with cider,” Olson-Ealy said. “We have such a great selection that we can usually find something for someone. Sometimes it takes, you know, eight sips to find that right one, but we try to keep a good selection and keep a variety.”

“After a day of wine drinking or if you're looking for something different to explore, ciders are really awesome,” Tranchina said.