Beignets make for an easy holiday morning treat

No matter what December holidays you do or don’t celebrate, there is a lot to love about Christmas morning. Especially if you live alone, it’s the rare moment of the year to do exactly what you want. There are no telemarketers calling, no work emails to answer. You can rise early to watch the sun come up; sleep late; dance to the beat of your favorite music, cranked up as loud as you like; read by a warm fire; take your pups to the beach or stay in your jammies all day.

After so much enforced isolation, this may seem a depressing prospect. But I relish the solitude, the quiet, the stillness, the freedom.

As often as I can, I spend Christmas in New Orleans, which is not possible this year. Instead, I’ll make café au lait and beignets at home, while listening to my favorite swamp pop tunes.

This recipe comes from “In A Cajun Kitchen” (St. Martin’s Press, 2006, $29.95) by Terri Pischoff Wuerthner, who lived in Santa Rosa for a number of years and now lives in San Francisco. These beignets are unlike any I’ve had, either in New Orleans, at the Parish Cafe in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa or in my own kitchen. Instead of being rolled out and cut into squares or triangles, the dough is dropped by the spoonful into the hot oil. Because of all the indentations, these are crisper than others. Be sure to eat them warm. If you want to gild the lily, add a nice little pile of bacon, cooked all the way crisp, alongside.

Beignets

Makes about 1 dozen

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cups whole milk

1½ tablespoons corn oil, plus about 4 cups for frying

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

Confectioners’ (powdered) sugar, for dusting, in a strainer or sifter

Put the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt into a medium mixing bowl and stir well with a fork.

Whisk together the milk, 1½ tablespoons of corn oil, vanilla and egg. Stir the mixture into the dry ingredients until no traces of dry flour are visible; do not overmix. The batter should be quite thick.

Set a large brown paper grocery bag next to the stove.

Heat the oil for frying in a large Dutch oven or other large pot until it reaches 375 degrees; use a candy thermometer to gauge the temperature. When the temperature is reached, drop large tablespoons of the batter into the hot oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. Cook for 2 minutes, turn and cook for 2 minutes more, until golden brown all over. As the beignets cook, keep the temperature of the oil between 350 and 360 degrees.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked beignets to the paper bag to drain. Immediately shake the sugar over the beignets and continue cooking until all the dough has been used.

What exactly is cafe au lait and how is it different from a latte? A latte, which is Italian, is made with espresso, steamed milk and a bit of foam. Cafe au lait, French for “coffee with milk,” is made with brewed or pressed coffee and hot milk, with no foam.

Most of the time, I make cold-brewed New Orleans-style coffee, with 4 ounces of ground NOLA-style coffee and a liter of water; I leave it to brew in the refrigerator for 18 hours. It lasts me 2 to 3 days and I enjoy it over ice, with whole milk and just enough sugar to balance the pleasing bitterness. When I want hot coffee, I use a French press. Coffee aficionados might look down on my preference for ground beans that come in a can, but I drink this coffee for the way it transports me to New Orleans. I also enjoy, now and then, 100% Kona coffee.

Cafe au Lait, My Way

Makes about 2 cups

3 generous tablespoons ground New Orleans-style coffee, see Note below

2 teaspoons sugar, more or less, to taste

⅔ cup whole milk, hot

Put the coffee into a 12-ounce French press. Bring 12 ounces of cold water to a boil, remove from the heat and pour in just enough to moisten the coffee. Wait about 30 seconds, add the remaining water and position to plunger in the press but do not press down yet.

Put a teaspoon of sugar into your preferred cup and add half of the hot milk.

Slowly push down on the press’s plunger. Pour half the coffee into the cup, stir and enjoy. Repeat with a second cup.

Note: It is easy to find New Orleans-style coffee, a blend of coffee beans and roasted chicory root, locally. I use French Market Medium-Dark Roast, which I find at Pacific Market, Fircrest Market and several other locations. The Cafe du Monde brand is similar though not as readily available as the French Market brand.

This luscious gingerbread lasts for several days, wrapped and refrigerated. Bring it to room temperature or heat it in a moderate oven before enjoying. I typically use Bartlett or Bosch pears, but feel free to use whatever ripe pears you have at hand.

Pear Gingerbread

Serves 6 to 8

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

½ cup, packed brown sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon dry mustard, such as Colman’s

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup mild molasses

½ cup honey

½ cup boiling water

½ cup fresh orange juice

2 ripe pears, peeled, cored and cut into large dice

Butter

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch round cake pan.

Pour the butter into a large mixing bowl, add the brown sugar and mix well. Stir in the egg, fresh ginger and orange zest. Set the mixture aside.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, mustard, ground ginger, cinnamon and salt.

In a third bowl, mix together the molasses, honey, boiling water and orange juice. Fold in the pears.

Add one third of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, stir well, add one third of the molasses mixture and stir well again. Add another one third of each and then add the final thirds, mixing well after each addition.

Pour the batter into the pan, agitate the pan gently to distribute the batter and set on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Bake for about 1 hour or until the center springs back when lightly touched. Remove from the oven and let rest on a rack for at least 10 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve warm, with butter alongside for slathering.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com