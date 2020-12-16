Ben & Jerry’s releases Colin Kaepernick-inspired ice cream flavor

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s for a new flavor of ice cream.

“Changed the Whirled” will be available in stores in early 2021, according to its website. The frozen yogurt is made with sunflower butter because Kaepernick is vegan, and it also contains caramel, fudge chips, graham crackers and chocolate cookie swirls.

Proceeds that Kaepernick receives from the ice cream will benefit his Know Your Rights Camp, which focuses on education and other tools to empower people of color.

The ice cream company said on its website that they partnered with Kaepernick because of his activism and efforts to continue “the international conversation around racial justice.”