Subscribe

Ben & Jerry’s releases Colin Kaepernick-inspired ice cream flavor

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2020, 1:50PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s for a new flavor of ice cream.

“Changed the Whirled” will be available in stores in early 2021, according to its website. The frozen yogurt is made with sunflower butter because Kaepernick is vegan, and it also contains caramel, fudge chips, graham crackers and chocolate cookie swirls.

Proceeds that Kaepernick receives from the ice cream will benefit his Know Your Rights Camp, which focuses on education and other tools to empower people of color.

The ice cream company said on its website that they partnered with Kaepernick because of his activism and efforts to continue “the international conversation around racial justice.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine