Cache Creek, 2020 Lake County Syrah, 14%, $32, 3.5 stars. Bright and lively with notes of cherry and cola. Pretty.

Bartholomew Estate, 2021 Vivano’s Block, Sonoma Valley Syrah, 14.5%, $48, 3.5 stars. Meaty and jammy with notes of tangy cherry and leather. Nice length.

Burtech Family Vineyard, 2021 Bennett Valley Syrah, 14.5%, $52, 4.5 stars. A meaty syrah with aromas of Bing cherry, blueberry leather and savory herbs that follow through to the palate. Striking.

Syrah is the consummate chameleon.

That’s how winemaker Drew Damskey sees it.

“Syrah can be nearly pinot noir-like with broad shoulders, spice and a good handshake,” he said. “It can also be flashy and rugged and cabernet-like with generous fruit and seductive aromas of dried herbs and meats.”

Damskey is behind our wine of the week winner — the Burtech Family Vineyard, 2021 Bennett Valley Syrah, 14.5%, $52. It’s a meaty syrah with aromas of Bing cherry, blueberry, leather and savory herbs that follow through to the palate. It’s striking.

The growing region of Bennett Valley in Santa Rosa helped this syrah thrive, Damskey said.

“The fruit hangs on to the vine for a long time where the grape continues to build flavor and intensity.” he said. “Yet the temperature is overall cool so the fruit maintains ethereal florals in the nose and lovely spice.”

The 36-year old millennial is one of the busiest winemakers in Wine Country.

He manages Terroirs, Inc., a winemaking consulting business, with Burtech Family Vineyard as one of his seven clients. He also makes wines alongside his father, Kerry Damskey, for the family brand, Palmeri.

The younger Damskey jokes that what makes him well-suited to be a winemaker is his inability to do anything else.

“Well, I’m sure I could do other things, but I would only be thinking about wine,” he said. “To make great wines you need to articulate an idea or feeling, but your medium is the humble grape. Desire, focus and creativity are what gives me the ability to take that grape and communicate what I want to say.”

As for that humble grape, Damskey said he has found some amazing places where it can thrive in Bennett Valley, bringing new vineyards to the portfolio of his clients, vintners Dom and Julie Burtech, who live in Encinitas. The couple has estate vineyards there, in addition to sourcing fruit in Sonoma County.

“Syrah has a beautiful ability to express terroir, so going down the syrah rabbit hole makes it a joy to learn about each region and experience each producer’s unique twist on syrah,” Damskey said.

The Burtechs planted their vineyard in Encinitas in 2019 and Damskey came on board in 2021. This year the winemaker expects to produce roughly 4,000 cases.

“They (the Burtechs) are amazing people and extremely passionate about wine and the wines we’re producing,” Damskey said. “Dom planted a vineyard on their horse farm in Encinitas.”

With the winning syrah bottled from Sonoma County grapes, the house style Damskey is shooting for is one that’s meaty with exotic spices and lots of weight on the palate.

“I enjoy a powerful style of syrah,” he said, “but in power there must be grace.”

