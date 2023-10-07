Best home remodels for aging in place

As they get older, many — even most — Americans prefer to remain in their own homes as long as they can, or “age in place.” But to do that, many will need to make their residences safer and easier to navigate by making home modifications.

Home modification is the official term (taken from the Americans with Disabilities Act) for renovations and remodels geared towards the aged or the impaired. It means physically changing your home, removing potential hazards and making it more accessible, so you can continue living in it independently. Examples include anything from installing a shower bench to an entire ground-floor primary suite, so you don’t have to walk up and down stairs.

Home modifications can be expensive, typically ranging from $3,000 to $15,000, with the average spend nationally being $9,500, according to Fixr, the cost-quoting site that connects home remodelers with licensed service professionals. But it can be a worthwhile investment, especially if the only other option is moving into a facility.

Here’s what you need to know — for yourself or for loved ones.

The best aging-in-place home modifications align with “universal design,” an architectural term for features that are easy for all to use and adaptable as needs dictate. This includes additions and changes to the exterior and interior of a home.

Simple modifications

Adding easy-grip knobs and pulls, swapping knobs for levers

Installing adjustable handheld shower heads

Rearranging furniture for better passage

Removal of trip hazards such as carpeting or floor saddles

Installing mats and non-slip floor coverings

More complex changes

Most of these probably would need a professional contractor.

Installing handrails

Adding automatic lighting outdoors

Installing automatic push-button doors

Smoothing out flooring

Installing doorway ramps

Modifications by room

Bathroom: Grab bars and railing, non-slip flooring, curbless shower, roll-in tub, shower bench

Kitchen: higher countertops, lever or touchless faucets, cabinet pull-out shelves

Bedroom: bed lower to the ground, non-slip floor, walk-in closets, motion-activated lights

Outside the house: ramps, porch or stair lifts, automatic push button doors

Throughout the house: well-lit and wider hallways and doorways, first-level primary suite, elevators or chair lifts, “smart” window shades/thermostats/lighting, simpler windows

Are modifications tax deductible?

Some home modifications may qualify as medical expenses, and so be eligible for a deduction on your income tax return (you’d have to itemize deductions). A home modification may be tax-deductible as a medical expense if it is made to accommodate the disabilities, preferably documented by a physician or other health care provider, of someone who lives in the home, according to the IRS.

As the IRS outlines, capital expenditures for installing special medical equipment or making reasonable home alterations to accommodate health or medical issues can be fully tax-deductible, as long as they don’t add to the property value.

Permanent home improvements that do increase the value of your property may still be partially deductible as a medical expense — the cost of the improvement minus the increase in the property value is the amount that can be considered.

Overall, aging-in-place remodels can positively impact home value if the modifications involve state-of-the-art tech and/or look stylish. Rather than scream “earmarked for the elderly,” they should appeal to all ages. And of course, they should be, and look, well-done.