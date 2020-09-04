Best medicinal herbs to plant in your garden

Do you take advantage of all the ways your garden can serve you?

For fresh food production? Check.

For flowers and fragrance in the garden and as cuttings? Check.

As culinary herbs to enliven your meals? Check.

As a supplement to your good health?

If you haven’t used your garden for this purpose, you might be missing out on the full benefits your garden can provide. If you haven’t grown medicinal herbs before, here are some essential garden plants to get you started. They can fit right into your food, ornamental or herb garden, and you can use them to boost your health.

Of course, there are hundreds of plants used as medicines in cultures around the world. The ones for this article are chosen because they are common, easy to grow, have been planted over many decades if not centuries and are reliable in their good effects.

Plantains

You might already have ribwort plantain (Plantago lanceolata) growing on your property, if not in your garden. Originally from Europe and Asia, it was called “the white man’s footprint” by Native Americans because it grew freely everywhere the Europeans went, as they carried its leaves and seeds with them.

When the fresh leaves are pounded into a poultice and rubbed on hives or a rash, they can relieve the swelling and itching almost immediately. But the plant’s use as a quick cure for hives just begins to describe its herbal value.

Its tannins make it a remedy for insect bites and bee and wasp stings. It’s used as an antibacterial for scrapes and abrasions and on cat scratches so they don’t become infected. It can be used internally, too. All parts of the plant are edible. A tea made from the leaves has been used for centuries, if not millennia, as a highly effective cough medicine. Paleontologists have found that plantains were part of the diets of both Neanderthals and Cro-Magnon man in ages past.

Because of its astringency, plantain leaves are used to stanch bleeding from small cuts and wounds. And the seed husks of its cousin, common plantain (Plantago major), are called psyllium and are sold as a dietary supplement of soluble fiber. Both species of plantain are nutritious. The leaves have more iron than spinach and are high in vitamins A and C. But if you’re going to eat them, pick them young as they soon become chewy.

Goldenseal

If you can mimic the conditions of a Northeastern U.S. woodland — a damp, humusy, well-drained soil with plenty of shade — you can grow goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis), whose roots, when at least four years old, make a medicine with a wide range of uses. The 20th century herbalist John R. Christopher, who founded the School of Natural Healing in Utah, said this plant is “considered to be one of the best general medicinal aids in the entire herbal kingdom.”

Its uses for health are too numerous to list here, but people use it to treat allergies and sinus problems, to help heal cuts and scrapes and for digestive health. To buy plants, Google “goldenseal plants for sale” and choose a supplier on the West Coast.

Echinacea

When you plant echinacea purpurea or its other common species (Echinacea angustifolia and Echinacea pallida), you’re getting a two-fer. This native North American perennial opens beautiful pink daisies above its small clump of leaves in midsummer. Its roots and leaves are made into teas used to boost the immune system and to ward off viral and bacterial infections, most commonly the symptoms of flu or colds.

The way gatherers test an echinacea plant’s potency is to bite a fresh root. If potent, it will numb the tongue. It’s not for continual use but is a go-to medicinal herb when you feel a cold coming on.

Healing tea

Surely there’s a spot in your garden for three plants that together make a relaxing, calming tea.

The first is chamomile, which likes a dry, sandy soil and occasional watering in summer. There are two kinds, and both have a calming effect as a tea. The finest tea is made from Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile), while German chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) is stronger in flavor and scent. The flowers are the part used to make tea.

The second calming plant is lemon balm (Melissa officinalis). It’s a pretty plant but spreads itself around with abandon, so plant it in a container on a sunny patio where its seeds can’t self-sow. The leaves are the part used for tea.

The third plant for this teatime trio is spearmint (Mentha spicata). Here’s another plant for container growing. It requires a wet soil and if that soil is in your garden, it will take over. So keep it well-watered in a pretty pot and use its fresh leaves in your tea that now mingles the fresh fruity scent of chamomile with lemon balm.

You can almost fall asleep just thinking about it.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.