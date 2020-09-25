Best practices for planting Crenshaw melons, summer’s final treat

Now at the start of fall, with vegetable gardens in decline, we still may be rewarded with a few gems left over from summer, like melons.

A number of varieties are late to mature, making now the perfect time to pick and eat them. I grew several melons this year, including many long-time favorites like the Israel melon or Ha’Ogen (75-80 days to maturity). It is a smooth-skinned cantaloupe with green skin that flushes to yellow when ripe. The flesh is soft and lime green, very sweet and intensely perfumed.

A similar cantaloupe melon with netted skin, an offspring of Ha’Ogen and a variety called ‘Krimka,’ is the popular green-fleshed Galia, extensively grown in the Middle East, Europe and Central America. It’s very sweet; its flesh, with flavors of citrus and pineapple, is thick and firm. Some varieties mature in only 71 days and are easy to miss under vigorous vine growth. Developed in Israel, there are both hybrids and open-pollinated varieties available.

But watching adults’ and children’s faces light up this summer at socially distanced outdoor dinners when they tasted Crenshaw melons and hearing them exclaim, “What is this melon? I’ve never had anything like it!” marked it as one of the best.

Shaped like teardrops and waxy-skinned with thick, soft and juicy orange flesh of sweet ambrosia, Crenshaws are the ultimate in the melon world.

Melons are thought to have originated in Iran, India, Afghanistan, Kashmir and Africa and spread westwards to Spain in the late 15th century and gradually to northern Europe. Casaba and honeydew melons were brought to the Americas with some of the first colonists, in the 17th century.

Crenshaw melons are a cross between the Casaba and Persian melons. Casabas are sometimes referred to as winter melons because they ripen late in the season and store well. The skin is thick, waxy and wrinkled, with no netting. The flesh is usually white or orange-pink and mildly sweet. They are round, often large (6-14 pounds) and have a very long season (120 days). Persian melons are what we think of as typical cantaloupes, with netted skin and thick, sweet orange flesh. They are larger than many typical cantaloupes.

Crenshaws capture some of the best attributes of each parent. Weighing in at 6-8 pounds for hybrids and up to 10 pounds for open-pollinated varieties, Crenshaws are best eaten at peak ripeness. As the fruits ripen, they change from green to a pale translucent yellow. They often don’t slip (when the stem and melon are easily separated) and can be judged ripe by the color and softening of the skin. The melons can be left to ripen for an additional day or two on the kitchen counter if needed.

The famous local Crane melon, developed by Oliver Crane in 1920 in Santa Rosa, is a Crenshaw type. They are smaller (6-8 pounds) and mature earlier (78 days) than typical Crenshaws. The skin is a beautiful pale yellow with orange broken stripes. My neighbor described the distinctively sweet and succulent flesh as tasting like bubblegum.

Planting

In general, melons thrive in warm conditions. The seed or starts should be planted in the early summer, after any danger of frost has passed, usually in early May in our area. Long-season maturing varieties are best planted in May to mature in August or even early September. Early-maturing varieties can be planted in succession for a sustained harvest, about every three weeks starting in early or mid-May. Count the days until harvest from the time of planting to calculate basic maturity dates.

Flavor and growth are best with warm temperatures. Melons need regular water and enjoy soil enriched with compost or composted manure. Plant starts or seeds about 18 inches apart. Keep in mind how large each plant will get when planning where to place them in your garden. Some people partially trellis them on 2-foot-tall livestock panels.

Bee pollination is necessary for melon production, and each fruit requires at least 15 bee visits to each flower for pollination. Yields increase with more pollination. Planting flowers in your garden that support bees will aid in attracting bees to your melons.

