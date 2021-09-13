Best things to do in 14 Sonoma County towns, according to Press Democrat readers

What do you enjoy most about where you live?

Maybe there’s a park you always explore or a restaurant that you often recommend when you have out-of-towners visiting.

We asked Press Democrat readers on social media what their favorite things to do in 14 Sonoma County town are. Click through the gallery above to see their responses.

Have a favorite spot that we missed? Email your suggestions to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.