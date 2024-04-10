Best wines for Passover

When you grow up sipping Manischewitz, you can’t help but develop a curious palate.

You figure that cloyingly sweet wine can’t be all there is to the romance of wine.

With Passover festivities set to begin April 22, many Jews will be observing the holiday commemorating the Hebrews’ liberation from slavery in Egypt. The highlight of the holiday is the ceremonial seder, a feast and service rolled into one.

Sipping kosher wine is tradition during the seder and luckily there’s life after Manischewitz, with an uptick in quality-driven kosher wines.

My favorite kosher brand is Covenant and the winemaker/vintner behind it is Jeff Morgan who has his winery in Berkeley.

Morgan has fared well in our Press Democrat blind tastings, and he recently won wine of the week status with his Covenant, 2022 Lavan, Sonoma Mountain Chardonnay, 13.9%, $42, 4.5 stars. This elegant chardonnay has great minerality, a supple texture and a citrusy finish. It’s striking.

A high-altitude wine, the Covenant Lavan Chardonnay is sourced exclusively from the Scopus Vineyard at the top of Sonoma Mountain. For more than a decade Morgan has made Lavan from this vineyard, one with 25-year-old vines steeped in red soils loaded with limestone.

Morgan credits his friend and mentor, winemaker David Ramey of Healdsburg’s Ramey Wine Cellars, for teaching him how to source pristine fruit and make great wine.

“Dave’s understanding of chardonnay is legendary, and I’m grateful to have seemingly learned my lessons well,” he said.

Morgan said his background as a wine writer continues to benefit him with a palate that’s both well-versed and well-traveled.

For eight of the 15 years Morgan wrote about wine he was the West Coast editor of the Wine Spectator.

“My job was to seek out the best wines in the world, and this allowed me to develop a palate geared toward high quality,” he explained. “I’m simply trying to produce wine as good as my favorite producers worldwide.”

Taking a leap from the printed word, Morgan started his rosé brand SoloRosa with Daniel Moore. Then co-founded Covenant in Napa with the late Leslie Rudd in 2003.

Today, the founding winemaker, now 70, makes 8,000 cases a year of wine at his winery.

Here are three other wines that Morgan crafted that scored well:

– Covenant Wines Red C, 2023 California Rosé Wine, 13.5%, $35, 4 stars. Lively notes of strawberry, raspberry and mineral, with a citrusy finish. Lovely.

– Covenant Wines, 2022 Red C Lodi Viognier, 13.5%, $28, 4 stars. An aromatic viognier with notes of nectarine and peach stone fruit. Crisp acid. Citrusy finish. Pretty. (This has rolled over to 2023)

– Covenant, Cabernet Sauvignon Blend Napa Valley, $100. Aromas and flavors of cassis, plum and black pepper. Ripe tannins. It benefits from merlot and petit verdot in the mix. If you can spend the money, it’s worth the splurge. (The current cab is vintage 2020 at $120.)

Here are a couple of other tasty kosher brands:

– Baron Herzog, Chenin Blanc Clarksburg, $11. This wine is a delight with gorgeous stone fruit - nectarine and white peach. It has a bright acidity and finishes crisp. A steal for the price.

– Hagafen Cellars, 2023 Dry White Riesling, $34. This is a tasty riesling with notes of white peach, mineral and lemon. It’s bright, lively and refreshingly dry. Knockout.

With these three brands – Covenant, Baron Herzog and Hagafen Cellars – you’ll no doubt find bottlings you fancy at a range of price points.

And no one will fault you for having a great lineup of wine at your Passover feast; it’s no sin for the holy to have great taste.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pegmelnik.