Big weekend of spring plant sales is coming soon

Whether you’re looking for food crops or new plants to freshen up your landscape after four years of drought, local plant sales are a fun and easy way to snare some bargains and support local nonprofits. Sales are sprinkled throughout Sonoma County over the next month, but Earth Day weekend is the main event. So think ahead, clear out your trunk and plot your course.

April 22 (Earth Day)

Graton Community Club Spring Flower Show and Plant Sale: With a theme of Art to Flowers, this biannual show not only has plants for sale, such as thousands of tomato starts, but flower displays that mirror both famous artworks and work by local artists. Recycled and handmade items for sale, live music and a lunch including homemade dessert ($15) make this a full-on event. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and April 22. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College students. 896 Graton Road, Graton. For information, call 707-829-5314 or visit gratoncommunityclub.org.

Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa: Tomatoes, geraniums, succulents, zucchini, cucumbers, pollinator plants such as salvia and showy milkweed and more. All proceeds provide scholarship funds for Sonoma County students. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23. Coddingtown Mall, 733 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Garden Club/ Redwood Empire Rose Society: Two garden groups join forces for a shopping twofer April 22. Look for a potluck of plants brought in from members and donated to the sale including annuals, succulents, roses, herb starts and more. Proceeds provide scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University students. Sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. santarosagardenclub.com or sonomaroses.org

Earth Day Celebration at Luther Burbank Experiment Farm: The remnants of the original farm where horticulturist Luther Burbank conducted most of his experiments does it up big for Earth Day, April 22, with heirloom fruit trees and unusual plants for sale. Some varieties for sale were developed by Burbank himself, from roses and daisies to cactuses, all grown on the farm. There also will be docent-led walks through the grounds, a tree-planting demonstration, a talk on grafting, photo opportunities, a scavenger hunt, farm-grown jams and jellies for sale and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7777 Bodega Ave. wschs.org/farm

Food For Thought: This garden that supports the Food for Thought food bank holds its second annual plant sale April 22-23, with heirloom and organic plants including vegetables, summer melons, squash, herbs, native plants and more. Many plants are grown by garden manager Oliver Evans and volunteers. Food for Thought provides free, healthy groceries and medically tailored meals to more than 5,500 people across Sonoma County. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6550 Railroad Ave., Forestville. FFTfoodbank.org

Petaluma Bounty’s 13th Annual Spring Plant Sale: This community garden offers lots of spring starts for sale April 22 and 23 starting at $3. They include tomatoes, basil, lettuce, summer squash and strawberries. Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand with expert advice to get your food garden off to a healthy start and help you choose varieties to suit your needs. Saturday is reserved for customers who are immunocompromised, have limited mobility or are paying with CalFresh EBT. A 50% discount is offered, up to $20, for CalFresh recipients. Sunday is open to all shoppers. 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers must reserve a 30-minute shopping time, and registration for those slots opens Friday, April 14, at petalumabounty.org. You also can email education@petalumabounty.org or call 707-364-4866 to reserve a spot. 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma.

Harvest for the Hungry: This community garden that grows food for local food banks throws a huge sale April 22, with an epic variety of tomatoes and other veggies as well as ornamental plants. Prices start at $2.50 for veggies, and flowers and ornamentals go for $3 to $8. Shoppers should register for a time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at harvestgarden.org. From 3-4 p.m., the sale will open to drop-ins for whatever is left. 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, adjacent to the Christ Church United Methodist. Information is also posted on the Harvest For the Hungry Garden Facebook page.

Willowside School Nursery spring plant sales: This student-supported nursery holds periodic plant sales on Saturdays throughout the spring. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, May 13, June 3 and June 24, rain or shine. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

April 28

Santa Rosa Iris Society Spring Show and Potted Iris Sale: Held April 28-30 at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. santarosairis.org

May 6

Valley of the Moon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale: Scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. For more information, visit vom-garden-club.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.