Our Wine of the Week, Cormorant Cellars 2021 Monterey County Arroyo Secco Zabala Vineyard Chardonnay, is a powerhouse of flavor.

Experiencing the wine begins with seductive aromas of melon – think honeydew and Gala – and citrus, which beckon delightfully. These aromas transform into flavors as the wine splashes across your palate.

The wine is beautifully balanced, with bright acidity carrying fruit flavors from from sip to lingering finish. It is a fine wine which holds its own among chardonnays with much higher price tags.

This is a wine you’ll want to have around during the summer, as it is excellent with fresh corn: in chowder, little savory cakes topped with rock shrimp, relishes, salsa, and risottos.

It is outstanding with salmon topped with corn and cherry relish. It is a natural with lobster and with roasted cauliflower topped with Dijon vinaigrette.

Game hens stuffed with polenta, spaghetti squash fritters, carrot fritters, and Meyer lemon risotto all flatter the wine, encouraging it to blossom into its full self.

Coconut is also an outstanding companion and is today’s inspiration, in a voluptuous dish that mirrors the wine’s luscious texture.