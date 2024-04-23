Bring biryani to the table to pair with Cormorant Cellars chardonnay
Our Wine of the Week, Cormorant Cellars 2021 Monterey County Arroyo Secco Zabala Vineyard Chardonnay, is a powerhouse of flavor.
Experiencing the wine begins with seductive aromas of melon – think honeydew and Gala – and citrus, which beckon delightfully. These aromas transform into flavors as the wine splashes across your palate.
The wine is beautifully balanced, with bright acidity carrying fruit flavors from from sip to lingering finish. It is a fine wine which holds its own among chardonnays with much higher price tags.
This is a wine you’ll want to have around during the summer, as it is excellent with fresh corn: in chowder, little savory cakes topped with rock shrimp, relishes, salsa, and risottos.
It is outstanding with salmon topped with corn and cherry relish. It is a natural with lobster and with roasted cauliflower topped with Dijon vinaigrette.
Game hens stuffed with polenta, spaghetti squash fritters, carrot fritters, and Meyer lemon risotto all flatter the wine, encouraging it to blossom into its full self.
Coconut is also an outstanding companion and is today’s inspiration, in a voluptuous dish that mirrors the wine’s luscious texture.
Chicken Biryani
Makes 6 servings
Don’t be put off by the number of ingredients in this dish; they are necessary for the layers of flavor that characterize Indian cuisine, including biryani. But the dish is not difficult and requires no special techniques. The best approach is to read the recipe all the way through and gather all ingredients before you start cooking.
4 chicken thighs, boned
Kosher salt
5 tablespoons clarified butter
1 teaspoon white mustard seeds
1 large onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
½-1 teaspoon ground cayenne, to taste
1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed
5 cardamom pods, broken open
Black pepper in a mill
1 14-ounce can coconut milk, to taste
2 tablespoons coconut cream
2 carrots, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice
3 cups cooked basmati rice, cooled
½ cup raisins
¼ cup diced dried apricots
¼ cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted
½ cup chicken stock
2 tablespoons fresh mint, very thinly sliced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, minced
1 cup plain whole milk yogurt
Homemade or store-bought chutney
Season the chicken all over with salt.
Heat 3 tablespoons of the clarified butter in a heavy skillet set over medium high heat, add the chicken thighs skin side down and cook until the skin begins to turn golden brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the chicken over and cook 5 minutes more. Use tongs to transfer to a plate.
Add the mustard seeds to the skillet, cook 2 minutes, add the onion, reduce the heat, and cook gently until soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Season lightly with salt, stir in the ginger, cayenne, coriander and cardamom pods and add several generous turns of black pepper.
When the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove the skin and slice the meat into thin strips. Add the sliced chicken and any juices that collected in the plate to the onions and garlic. (Set the skin aside for another use or simply enjoy it as you cook.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Stir in the coconut milk, cover the pan and simmer 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the coconut milk has thickened. If it has not thickened, simmer uncovered over high heat for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the coconut cream, remove from the heat, and set aside.
Put the remaining clarified butter into a clean sauté pan set over medium heat, add the diced carrots and cook until they just barely soften, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and remove from the heat.
Put the rice in a large bowl and use a fork to fluff it. Add the cooked carrots, raisins, dried apricots and almonds and toss gently but thoroughly.
Gently fold in the chicken and all of the juices. Spread the mixture in a baking dish and drizzle the chicken stock over it. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake until it is sizzling hot, about 20 to 30 minutes.
To serve, divide among soup plates and garnish with mint and cilantro. Enjoy right away, with yogurt and chutney on the table for guests to add as they wish.
