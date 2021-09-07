Black bean soup a simple pairing for this rich merlot

Chelsea Goldschmidt, 2019 Salmon’s Leap, Dry Creek Valley Merlot ($25), our wine of the week, is an exuberant wine, a sort of kick-up-your-heels life-of-the-party quaffer. At the same time, it shows just enough restraint to also be elegant and beautifully balanced. It has plenty of fruit, but it is not a fruit bomb; it is suave and just a bit opulent.

The wine is rich and juicy, with tannins softer than recent vintages of California merlots. There’s enough acid to keep the wine lively. Flavors evoke blueberry, pomegranate and Santa Rosa plum, woven through with threads of sweet spice, coffee and dark chocolate, which resonate on the wine’s long finish until you take your next sip.

At the table, you’ll enjoy this wine with almost any red meat but especially venison and wild boar, which bring out a fleshy characteristic in the wine.

Cuts of beef with concentrated flavors and textures encourage the wine to blossom. Seared skirt steak or flank steak over farro with a blackberry pan sauce is an extraordinary match. Venison stew, wild turkey chili, macaroni and cheese with bacon and blueberry risotto are all delicious companions, too.

That Southern classic, shrimp and grits, makes a good partner, especially if you add some sliced andouille sausage.

Vegetarians will enjoy the wine with roasted root vegetables, many types of beans, polenta, farro, quinoa and brown lentils.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by a favorite pairing from the late 1990s, when merlot was my go-to varietal when I traveled in regions with limited wine selection. Black beans are an exquisite match with this style of merlot. Bay leaves resonate with the wine’s hint of cedar, and the cumin mirrors the threads of sweet spice in this delightful and sexy wine.

Black Bean Soup, with Variations

Serves 6 to 8

1 pound black beans, soaked in water overnight

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 carrot, cut into 3 pieces

1 celery rib, cut into 3 pieces

1 jalapeño, cut in half lengthwise to but not through the stem

2 bay leaves

2 thyme sprigs

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup crème fraîche

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

6 ounces medium cheddar, grated

Drain the black beans, rinse them and drain them again.

Pour the olive oil into a large soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until it is soft and fragrant, 10 to 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, add 1 teaspoon of the cumin and the garlic and saute one minute more.

Add the beans, carrot, celery, jalapeño and enough water to cover the beans by 2 inches. Add the bay leaves, thyme and red pepper flakes and increase the heat to high. When the water boils, reduce the heat to medium-low so the beans simmer gently. Cook until the beans begin to fall apart, about 40 to 50 minutes, depending on the age of the beans. Stir now and then and add water, ½ cup at a time, as needed. Be sure to stir all the way to the bottom of the pan so no beans stick and burn.

When the beans are fully tender, use tongs to remove and discard the carrot, celery, jalapeño, bay leaves and thyme.

Use an immersion blender to puree all or part of the soup.

Season with several turns of black pepper, stir, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Cover and set aside.

Put the crème fraîche into a small bowl and stir to loosen it. Add the cumin and a generous pinch of salt and pour the lime juice over it so it dissolves the spice and salt. Add the cilantro and stir until smooth.

To serve, ladle into soup plates or bowls.

Drizzle some of the crème fraîche over each portion, top with cheddar and enjoy hot.

Variations:

To add sausage to the soup, choose a full-flavored sausage, such as wild boar, venison or lamb. For six to eight servings, I recommend four or five sausages. Fry or broil them, cool and cut into ¼-inch wide rounds, then fold them into the soup after pureeing it.

Adding roasted and sliced carrots is a delicious option for vegetarians. Scatter rounds of roasted carrots over the soup before adding the cheddar.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.