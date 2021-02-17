Black walnuts add unique flavor to desserts, breads

Have you discovered the unique flavor of black walnuts? If so, you have been enjoying a nut unlike any other, with a robust taste that’s earthy, flowery, a little bitter and rich with lots of yummy umami. If not, you have a real treat coming.

Black walnuts harvested last October, when they were fresh and juicy with a bitter edge, have now dried and cured, which softens that natural aggressiveness. Now’s the perfect time to get them into your diet. They are wonderfully wholesome, and their nutmeat is nearly 10% protein, more than any other nut. They’re rich in trace minerals like selenium, manganese and iron. Their distinctive flavor is bold, like a saturated color compared to English walnuts’ pale pastel.

Like hickory nuts and pecans, they are native to North America. Their range is broad, starting east of the Great Plains and from the south up to the Great Lakes, but excluding the cold northern tier. You also will find them here in Sonoma County, where our blessed climate seems to be hospitable to most everything that doesn’t need really cold winters to thrive.

Black walnut wood is one of the most sought-after woods for furniture makers. The heartwood has a fine grain that’s easy to work and a rich, dark chocolate brown color. The tree grows a deep tap root that puts the tree in touch with the earth’s water and electrical flows. For that reason, the Pennsylvania Dutch plant a black walnut tree very near their houses. They know that during thunderstorms, lightning is more likely to be drawn to a black walnut than their homes.

When the nuts fall, they are encased in a green husk that contains a powerful staining agent. The husks turn black as they dry and can be squished off the nuts by driving over them with a car. This doesn’t break the nutshell inside. The nuts are hard to crack and the nutmeats hard to extract. That’s why easy-cracking English walnuts dominate the walnut market.

You’ll find black walnut meats locally at Walmart and Whole Foods, but for guaranteed in-season freshness, the best bet is to order some online from Hammons Black Walnuts (shop.black-walnuts.com). This Missouri firm processes 25 million pounds of the nuts each year from wild trees that grow all over the natural range.

When you get your nuts, taste one to see if it’s crunchy enough for your satisfaction. If you want more crunch, bake them in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet at 300 degrees for 25 minutes, giving them a stir halfway through. Let cool and store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Make a nutritious trail mix with 4 cups of dried fruit, 2 cups of flaked coconut and 3 cups of black walnut pieces. Stir some into your homemade vanilla ice cream. Make oatmeal-raisin-black walnut cookies. Mix them into doughs for fruit and nut breads. Sprinkle some on French toast and give them a grind of fresh nutmeg. Mix them into fudge. Put them in zucchini or banana breads. Or make these delectable cookies.

If grandma lived back east where the black walnuts grow wild, she probably made these for when the kids came home from school.

Old-Fashioned Black Walnut Cookies

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter (softened)

1 large egg

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup black walnuts (chopped)

1 cup granulated sugar (optional)

Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Grease a large baking sheet or line it with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl with an electric mixer, cream the brown sugar and butter until light. Add egg and vanilla; beat well.

In another bowl, combine the dry ingredients and mix to blend well.

Add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture along with the black walnuts; mix well.

Shape the dough into small balls about the size of walnuts. Roll the cookie balls in sugar (optional). Place them on the prepared cookie sheet and press with the bottom of a glass to flatten slightly.

Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Jeff Cox is a food and garden writer based in Kenwood. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net