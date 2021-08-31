‘Blind tasting,’ chili cook-off coming up in Sonoma County

WINDSOR

Notre Vue hosts dinner, “blind tasting”

Notre Vue Estate will host a “Super-Sensory Trio Experience” at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 with “super-taster” Hoby Wedler, Winemaker Alex Holman and Chef Didier Ageorges, owner of Pascaline in Sebastopol.

Guests will enjoy released wines and dinner while they are guided in a carefully curated sensory food and wine pairing experience.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Wedler as our special guest for this event,” said Renee Brown Stein, the winery owner. “Tasting ‘blind,’ he can identify the tiniest percentages of varietals in a glass of wine, far beyond the skill set of most professionals.”

Wedler has trained wine staff at the French Laundry and Francis Ford Coppola Winery and was named a leader in the food and drink industry by Forbes Media.

The evening will begin with a blindfolded, 45-minute wine pairing with a focus on aromas. The event will take place on the terrace, overlooking the winery’s lakes and rolling hills of vineyards.

Chef Ageorges will prepare a bountiful farm-to-table dinner, which will include Moroccan Spiced Tiger Shrimp, Chardonnay Poached Pears, Pan-seared Pacific Salmon and Beef Roulade.

Cost is $155 per person, including a splash of Notre Vue Sparkling Rosé of GSM and passed hors d’oeuvres. Advance reservations are required: 707-433-4050 or bit.ly/3sMXdxe.

The winery is located at 11010 Estate Lane.

SONOMA COUNTY

Wine & Food Affair returns in person

The 23rd annual Wine & Food Affair will be held the weekend of Nov. 5 - 7, featuring in-person wine and food tasting experiences along the Wine Road in Northern Sonoma County.

During the weekend, guests can visit more than 40 participating wineries stretching across Sonoma County’s Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys.

On Nov. 5, several wineries will host intimate winemaker dinners or late-evening wine receptions.

On Nov. 6 and 7, wineries will open their tasting rooms for tastings of three or more wines with food pairings and one wine of their choice. Many of the wineries will offer the recipes for the pairings, so attendees can replicate them at home.

Due to the pandemic, seats are limited for the Friday night dinners, and reservations are required for each winery throughout the weekend. This will allow each party to visit up to five wineries per day.

Groups are limited to no more than six people and reservations must be booked by one person on behalf of their entire party.

More details on winery offerings will go live on Sept. 1 at wineroad.com. Tickets will go on sale the following week: $150 for Saturday and Sunday, $110 for Saturday only, $60 for Sunday only and $20 for designated drivers (not served any wine).

WINDSOR

Killer chili cook-off for a good cause

The 7th Annual Windsor Chili Cook-Off from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 on Market Street at the Windsor Town Green will serve up a chili tasting, live music by The Igniters and a chance to give back to a good cause.

This year’s beneficiary is the WWII US Air Corps Fighter Pilot Memorial on the Town Green, a monument honoring trainees who died during the war and flew out of the Santa Rosa Army Air Field, now known as Charles M. Schultz Sonoma County Airport.

To reduce waste, chili tasters are asked to bring their own reusable beverage containers and reusable spoons. The chili will be served in compostable serving cups.

Tickets are $15 for adults ($10 for kids 8-17), which includes samplings of all chilis competing for People’s Choice award and a chance to win a door prize. Tickets for a family of four are $40. Beer, wine and other beverages will be for sale.

To enter or reserve tickets: windsorchilicookoff.com

HEALDSBURG

Harvest lunches at Jordan open to public

For the first time, Jordan Vineyard & Winery is offering al fresco Harvest Lunches to the public Thursdays through Mondays during the month of September.

The lunch celebrates the harvest season and showcases bounty from the Jordan inery garden paired with Jordan wines.

Menus change daily based on what’s fresh from the garden. Ticket are $110. To reserve: jordanwinery.com/experiences/harvest-lunch or call 707-431-5250.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56