‘Blood Will Tell’: Santa Rosa novelist, a former journalist, pens new thriller

Santa Rosa novelist Heather Chavez is painfully honest about her sophomore effort: “My second book kicked my ass,” she says.

She can laugh about it now, and even used that same description in an upcoming Writer’s Digest column. But when her editor rejected a fully completed draft of her follow-up novel, it was heartbreaking.

Then the pandemic hit.

Still working a full-time day job in the health industry, Chavez started over almost entirely from scratch to write the psychological thriller “Blood Will Tell,” published by HarperCollins.

“We submitted the first 50 pages to my editor, and he did not like it. So I had to throw the whole book out and start all over again,” she said. “The first and second draft were very different, so I tell everybody book two was really book two, three and four.”

The one constant in all three drafts was a roller-coaster relationship between two sisters: Frankie, the overly protective older sister, and Izzy, the rebellious, younger sister who is a recovering addict.

Following up her 2020 debut, “No Bad Deed,” her latest page-turner starts with an Amber Alert and quickly peels away the layers to fill in blind spots and blurred memories of a fatal night five years before when a drinking game went south in a ghost town hidden in the Mayacamas Mountains.

With a keen eye for local detail, Chavez makes the most of Bay Area settings as characters find themselves wearing blood-stained shirts near Guerneville, calling out names in the dark near Mount Tamalpais and blacking out near Mercuryville, an old mining outpost along Geysers Road. The iconic barn emblazoned with the faded ad for “Dr. Pierce’s Medical Discovery” along Highway 101 in north Sonoma County also makes an appearance.

For Mother’s Day in 2020, when Chavez’s family asked how she would like to celebrate, she said, “I want to take a long drive out to Mercuryville and stand by the side of the road and figure out where Izzy partied.” So that’s where they went.

Research also included a lot of reconnaissance missions, taking photos at gas stations and the library in Cloverdale, where Frankie lives.

Chavez has written fiction since middle school, spending most of her writing life “in a bubble” before finding an agent and signing a two-book deal with William Morrow in 2018 for just under $500,000. While working as a reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee and copy editor for The Press Democrat, she wrote three novels, what she later called her “practice books,” that were only read by her husband, Alex, and never submitted to agents.

Looking back, journalism was the perfect training ground. She remembers how a Record-Bee editor would mark up each daily edition in red pen and post it on the bulletin board.

“Every day you would come in and see what you did right and what you did wrong. That was truly my first exposure to regular criticism,” said Chavez, who now works as a communications manager at Kaiser Permanente.

If book one was about finding her voice, book two was about finding her process, she said.

“It was about learning what worked for me and what didn’t. I had this deadline and I had to write another book, and I wasn’t 100% sure I could do it. I had a finished, completed, edited book before deadline, it just wasn’t the book,” she said, adding that she’s already finished with the first draft of her third novel.

The biggest difference this time around was her support network, a private Facebook group of 2020 debut authors she could turn to in times of need. “We went through some serious crap together,” she says. “We were all new authors debuting in a pandemic. The business is rough to begin with; it’s not for thin-skinned people.”

After countless hours of Zoom chats over the past two years, she’s looking forward to finally catching up with many authors in the group in June at ThrillerFest, the annual conference of the International Thriller Writers, in New York, where Chavez will be speaking on a panel.

“Having people you can talk to in a really transparent way, especially when the world is so chaotic these days, it’s probably what kept me sane during this whole process — that idea of knowing you’re not alone,” she says.

Writing a novel about two sisters who constantly test each other and the bounds of their relationship, she also found herself reliving her own past. One of the most powerful moments in the book comes after the narrative has ended. In the final paragraph of the acknowledgments, Chavez reveals how close to the bone this story cut.

“Finally, this is a book about sisters, which makes me think of my own, Michelle. You may no longer be around to read this book, Miki, but you were in my thoughts every day of its creation,” she wrote.

Three and a half years older, her sister battled drug and alcohol addiction for years before dying in a solo car accident just before her 30th birthday, leaving behind two small children.

“The scenes where Izzy and Frankie are together were some of the hardest to write, but also the most important to get right,” Chavez said. “Because I wanted to reflect that side of sibling relationships, that idea that we have complicated relationships with the people we love and the things that draw us to them are also often the things that frustrate us, especially if we see ourselves reflected there. I felt such pressure to get it right, especially since I did have her top of mind while writing this.”

Beyond the sisters, children also carry a lot of weight and play an important role in “Blood Will Tell.” Her sister, Michelle, was in the process of moving from Southern California to Lake County before she died. One of Chavez’s last memories of her sister was going with her to register Michelle’s children for a new school.

“I think she would have liked this book. I talk about how we were different. We were big readers. She preferred John Saul and I preferred Dean Koontz. But we were both drawn to these dark books,” she said. “So I think it would have been right up her alley. I think she would have been proud of the fact that I was able to do this and proud that she had such a profound impact on me, especially since I don’t think she realized it fully. I wish she would have been able to read my book, but more than that, I wish she would have been able to meet my children.”