Blueberry risotto is an unexpected match for merlot

Merlot is typically an androgynous wine, by turns showing gentlemanly qualities of restraint and dignity and occasional kick-up-your heels femininity like a cancan dancer. Our Wine of the Week, Pedroncelli 2018 Dry Creek Valley Bench Vineyards Merlot ($18), inhabits the feminine sphere of the varietal, with both a quiet grace and a feisty spirit. Think Audrey Hepburn, dancing on a table.

The texture is soft and full, with berry flavors mingling with black tea, black plum and little bursts of vanilla and smoke. If you’ve ever tasted really good black pepper, the kind that still has all its high floral notes, you’ll notice that quality, too. A delightful juiciness makes me think of Santa Rosa plums.

Some of this wine’s best companions are black beans, lentils, beef stock, Asian plum sauce, teriyaki, spinach, pork and beef sausages, polenta topped with a buttery tomato sauce and potato soup with Cheddar cheese and ham hocks.

It is also the very best red wine to enjoy with blueberries. In this version of my blueberry risotto, I further the match by adding some of the wine to it and serving it on top of a bed of wilted spinach. If you want a more filling dish, see the variation at the end of the recipe. I add another of merlot’s favorite partners, chicken livers, to the dish.

Blueberry Risotto with Wilted Spinach

Serves 3 to 4

5 cups homemade broth or stock, hot

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 small shallots, minced

¼ teaspoon ground clove

Kosher salt

1¼ cup Carnaroli or Vialone Nano rice

¾ cup merlot or other dry red wine

2 cups local blueberries, cut in half

2 ounces Gorgonzola Dolce, in chunks (see Note below)

8 ounces small spinach leaves, rinsed and dried

5 lemon wedges

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

Keep the stock hot over a low burner.

Set a wide, deep pan, such as a saucier, over medium heat. Add the butter and olive oil. When the butter is melted, add the shallots and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 8 to 10 minutes. Do not let them brown.

Add the ground clove and season lightly with salt.

Add the rice, increase the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until each grain is milky white. Add half the blueberries and the wine and stir; cook and stir until the wine is fully absorbed by the rice.

Reduce the heat to medium, add ½ cup of the stock and stir until it is absorbed. Continue adding stock and stirring until the rice is just tender, about 18 minutes. If stock runs low, add water. When there is about ¾ cup of stock remaining, fold in the remaining blueberries and stir gently. Cover and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, set a wok or other pot over high heat, add the spinach, season with a bit of salt, add the juice of 1 lemon wedge, cover and cook for 1 minute. Uncover, use tongs to turn the spinach, cover and cook for 30 to 60 seconds more, until the spinach is just wilted. Remove from the heat.

Return the risotto to medium heat, add the cheese and half the remaining stock and stir until it is evenly incorporated. Add the rest of the stock, taste, correct for salt and season generously with several turns of black pepper.

Use tongs to divide the spinach between soup plates and ladle the risotto on top. Sprinkle with parsley, garnish with a lemon wedge and enjoy right away.

Note: You can use any blue cheese or you can use mascarpone or teleme cheese instead.

Variation: To gild the lily, sauté about half a pound of chicken livers in a bit of butter or olive oil until they just lose their raw look and are hot all the way through; they must be rare. Season with salt and pepper and serve atop the risotto.