Vaughn Duffy, 2019 Old River Red, North Coast Red Wine ($35), our wine of the week, is big and generous yet not quite over the top. Flavors tend toward black fruit, especially black plums and blackberries, with hints of spice here and there, like twinkling stars in a red sky.

Rising above the fruit, spice and structure that the primary varietal — carignane — contributes, are bright red flavors of red raspberries from the zinfandel, which also gets most of the credit for the wine’s silken texture. Petite sirah closes things up, with deep black-raspberry flavors and a promise of longevity.

You can’t think of this wine in summer without feeling like firing up your barbecue. It’s a perfect barbecue wine, a flawless companion to everything from grilled onions and grilled oysters to grilled ribs slathered in barbecue sauce. You also will enjoy this wine with lighter fare, such as burrata with homemade blueberry chutney and a grilled Margarita pizza. Come winter, you’ll want to keep it around for stews and braises.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by blueberry season, which is later this year than in recent years. It coaxes the wine into its full self and can be enjoyed with a wide range of foods. I prefer it with Korean-cut beef ribs and baby-back ribs. You can brush it over corn on the cob just after you pull it from the grill and enjoy it alongside warm cornbread. It flatters grilled chicken thighs and legs and is absolutely delicious with braised short ribs, another of my favorite dishes.

Blueberry Barbecue Sauce

Makes about 4 cups

3 tablespoons coconut oil

2 shallots, minced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

Kosher salt

4 cups blueberries

1 cup dry red wine

4 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

White pepper in a mill

Red pepper flakes

3 garlic cloves, pressed

3 ounces craft gin, such as Spirit Works

Put the coconut oil into a medium saucepan set over medium heat, add the shallots and saute until soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes; do not let them brown. Stir in the ginger and season with salt. Add the blueberries, red wine, half the sugar, honey, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Season with several turns of white pepper and several pinches of red pepper flakes.

Increase the heat and when the liquid simmers, reduce it to low and simmer gently until the blueberries soften and the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes.

Taste and correct for acid-sugar balance, adding more sugar, 2 teaspoons at a time, or a teaspoon of vinegar at a time, until balance is achieved. This step is crucial, and you must taste several times to find the sweet spot.

Stir in the freshly pressed garlic and the gin and remove from the heat.

For a smooth sauce, puree with an immersion blender and pass through a fine-mesh sieve or strainer. For a chunky sauce, leave it as it is.

Set aside until ready to use.

The sauce will keep, refrigerated and covered, for a week or two. Warm before using.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.