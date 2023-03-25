Summary: For the past decade, the Mendez family has treated us to this casual, charming hideaway with local seafood and handmade tortillas. It’s time to put the place back on our radars.

When: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Since the Mendez family brought us La Bodeguita in 2013, the Bodega Bay restaurant has been a popular destination for locals, and also for tourists visiting the bucolic fishing town.

Its Sonoran-style Mexican food always has been a solid choice, with classics like super nachos in a messy monster pile loaded with meat and beans, pico de gallo, cheese, chunky guacamole and squirt-bottle drizzles of sour cream ($15.95).

Then, in April 2021, tragedy struck. On their way home from work, co-owner and chef Adalberto “Beto” Mendez and his brother, co-owner Raul Mendez, were in a head-on collision on Highway 1. Raul was dragged away from the accident by other family members, but sadly, Adalberto was killed..

Their car was actually hit twice, by two unrelated drivers who later were arrested for driving under the influence.

The restaurant was closed for about nine months.

During the down time, while Raul slowly healed, the Mendez family updated the aging restaurant interior. It’s now welcoming, with a life-size Plexiglas striped marlin and a large portrait of Adalberto overlooking the kitchen.

Today, Adalberto’s wife, Nereida Mendez, works at the restaurant, and Raul Mendez is still the chef, preparing all the handcrafted sauces from scratch and doing some cooking as his energy level allows. According to restaurant manager Alejandro Mendez, Raul still isn’t fully recovered. He suffered a shattered femur, had a bone graft and can walk, however, not fully straight.

Complicating matters recently, endless winter storms have affected coastal tourism. The restaurant’s phone service has been largely inoperable for at least the past month, so I’ve fielded readers’ questions wondering if the place is actually open.

It is indeed, and sending out the same reliable comfort food we’ve long enjoyed, made even better by the family’s ultra-friendly service, reasonable prices and, for me at least, the ability to dine with your dog on the patio after a day playing on the beach.

Here you can laze away the day, apart from life’s stresses. Start with an agave wine margarita ($9), and nibble on complimentary chips and salsa, classic red and tomatillo. A quesadilla appetizer with meat fills the gaps just fine (al pastor, carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded chicken or ground beef). Chicken flautas are better-than-average pleasing nibbles, too: hot, plump and crunchy with six fried bundles and dollops of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo ($12.95).

There are small touches I can appreciate amid the mostly mainstream fare — homemade corn shells for tacos dorados, the crispy rolled version that’s stuffed with meat ($16.95). Zesty green rice comes with batter-fried fish tacos, with a color and flavor boost coming from poblanos and cilantro ($17.95). And, if we ever see sunshine again, the homemade, seasonal agua frescas will be refreshing ($4).

In another nice touch, we get a choice of beans, too — standard black or refried beans, but also Peruvian, the ivory-tan legumes that are extra creamy and milder than pintos.

Seafood remains a signature here, including the local crab in the enchiladas packed with sweet sauteed crustacean, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes under a mantle of green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream ($22.95). This is one of the best dishes on the Sonoma coast.

Snapper is locally fished, as well, and featured in the El Capitan platter I like to share with fellow fried-food-loving friends. It delivers good-enough calamari, battered red snapper, breaded prawns and french fries ($24.95). Served with tartar and cocktail sauces, it takes me back to the ’80s. It’s satisfying paired with a chilled Modelo Negra ($6.50).

My server recommended a combo plate of a homemade chile relleno with an enchilada ($21.95), and it’s another pleasing, messy marvel of cheese, lots of red sauce, cheese and more sauce, rounded out with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream — the soothing stuff most of us grew up with.

And then, I bit into the chile verde and found my new go-to. Raul won’t share the family’s secret recipe, but there is more luscious chile heat going on in this gem than most versions I’ve tasted. The big chunks of tooth-tender roasted pork have a bit of chew, the tomatillo sauce carries chunks of tender peppers and lots of spice, and we wrap it all up with rice and beans in hot flour or corn tortillas ($20.95). It’s perfect.

Welcome back, Mendez family. We missed you.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.