Bold pinot shines alongside chicken, bacon and figs

No one would call our Wine of the Week, Dutton Goldfield Deviate Pinot Noir ($72), wimpy, a moniker certain wine aficionados apply to lightly extracted, delicate pinot noir.

This one is dark, bold and sassy, with an orchard of forward fruit, a tapestry of spice and little bursts of intriguing flavors from first sip to the wine’s lingering finish. It is unique, and it is a standout.

When it comes to fruit, think boysenberries, olallieberries and black raspberries, with just a hint of very ripe red raspberries. There is a swirl of violets in the wine’s aroma and, as it lingers on your palate, you’ll notice cool topsoil, mushrooms, cinnamon, sandalwood, cedar and just a bit of toasty oak. These flavors are punctuated by little bursts of rhubarb that rise and then fall back into the wine’s juicy texture.

My favorite way of enjoying this wine is with risotto, either with beets, black olives, black chanterelles or braised beef shanks. Finish the risotto with Pecorino Pepato or a similar cheese and a shower of minced tarragon, and the match soars. The wine is also excellent with lamb, especially rare lamb served atop a purée of dry-farmed potatoes with some roasted beets alongside.

For today’s recipe, I wanted something with layers of flavor to mirror the layers of flavor in the wine. This dish does just that. It is complex but not complicated, and with each bite you’ll notice delightful little notes in both the food and the wine, as one enhances the other.

Braised Chicken with Figs, Bacon, Garlic, Honey and Pine Nuts

Serves 4

4 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise

1 shallot, minced

4 chicken leg-thighs or 8 chicken thighs

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 large garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

1 tarragon sprig

1 cup Madeira, preferably Rainwater

1 cup homemade chicken stock

2 tablespoons butter

4 large ripe figs, cut in half lengthwise

2 tablespoons honey, warmed

3 tablespoons pine nuts, preferably Italian, lightly toasted

Small tarragon sprigs, for garnish

Steamed rice of choice, farro or quinoa

Fry the bacon in a medium sauté pan until it gives up most of its fat but is not yet crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and pour off all but 3 tablespoons of bacon fat.

With the pan over medium heat, sauté the shallot until it is soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes.

Push the shallot to the side, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook for about 5 to 6 minutes until the skin begins to brown. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, turn it over, season the skin side with salt and pepper and cook 3 to 4 minutes more.

Add the garlic, tucking it here and there between the chicken, and add the tarragon. Increase the heat to high, add the Madeira and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and again simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, this time for about 6 to 7 minutes. Cover the pan, lower the heat and simmer gently for another 10 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked to your liking.

Meanwhile, preheat an oven broiler and melt the butter in a small sauté pan set over low heat. Sauté the figs, cut side down, for 3 to 4 minutes until heated through.

Transfer the figs to a work surface and carefully, so as not to burn your fingers, wrap each half fig in a piece of bacon, securing the bacon with a toothpick if necessary. Set aside.

When the chicken is cooked, use tongs to transfer it, skin side up, to a broiler pan and set the wrapped figs alongside. Season all over with a generous amount of black pepper.

Increase the heat under the pan to high to reduce the pan juices. As the liquid simmers, use a fork to mash and stir the garlic into the sauce. Taste and correct for salt.

Set the chicken and figs under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, until both the chicken skin and the bacon begin to crisp.

Working quickly, brush the chicken and figs with warm honey and arrange on a somewhat deep serving platter. Season generously with black pepper.

Use tongs to remove and discard the tarragon sprig from the sauce and pour the sauce over everything. Scatter the pine nuts on top, garnish with tarragon sprigs and enjoy right away with one of the grains alongside for soaking up the delicious juices.

Michele Anna Jordan has written 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.