Carlisle, 2020 Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Carlisle Vineyard ($54), our wine of the week, is bold, burly and powerful. As you pour the wine, it’s like looking at the deep, dark midnight sky. Aromas suggest clove, allspice, star anise and a spicy burst of blood-orange zest.

A suggestion of licorice root checks fruit flavors of Bing cherries, black plums and black raspberries. There are hints of black pepper, too, and suggestions of dried herbs. The texture is sinewy and almost chewy, qualities that will soften over the years.

At the table, look to rich flavors. Walnuts, lentils, cauliflower, carrots, chick peas, white beans, blue cheeses,and braised cabbage all engage beautifully with the wine. Two of the best matches are beef and sweet potatoes; a fall stew is an ideal companion. Vegetarians will enjoy this wine with gnocchi or raviolis made with sweet potatoes.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the concentrated flavors of beef tri-tip, which are accented beautifully by a marinade. The black pepper in the zucchini mirrors the notes of black pepper in the wine itself. I recommend serving wedges of roasted sweet potatoes alongside.

Tri-Tip with Korean Marinade and Black Pepper Zucchini

Makes 4 - 8 servings

2 - 2 ½ pound beef tri-tip

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon ketchup

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

3 - 4 zucchini, each about 8 inches long, trimmed

3 tablespoons butter

Several green onions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch-long diagonal slices

2 teaspoons sesame seeds, lightly toasted

Set the tri-tip on a clean work surface and season it all over with salt and pepper. Set it aside.

Put the soy sauce, sugar, ketchup, garlic, ginger, vinegar, orange juice, sesame oil and red pepper into a small saucepan. Set over low heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature.

Put the tri-tip into a freezer bag and pour the marinade into the bag. Seal the bag while pushing out the air, then massage the bag carefully to coat the meat thoroughly with the marinade. Refrigerate for at least eight hours and as long as 48 hours.

Remove the tri-tip from the refrigerator at least two hours before cooking.

Start a fire in a charcoal grill using about 50 briquettes. When the coals are evenly covered with ash, push the coals to the sides of the barbecue and set a drip pan between them.

Remove the meat from the bag, set it on a clean work surface and pat it with a paper towel to remove excess marinade. Reserve the marinade.

Set the meat on the center of the grill rack, over the drip pan. Cover the grill and cook for 20 minutes. Check the temperature of the tri-tip and cook until it reaches 125 to 130 degrees for medium-rare. Brush with the reserved marinade during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Transfer the meat to a cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil and let rest 15 minutes.

While the meat rests, prepare the zucchini. Cut each zucchini into ¼-inch rounds. Put the butter into a large saute pan set over medium-high heat. When the butter is fully melted, add the zucchini and cook, turning frequently, until the rounds just lose their raw look, four to five minutes. Season lightly with salt and generously with black pepper, adding at least a tablespoon. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, cut the tri-tip into thin slices, arrange on the platter, brush a final time with the marinade and add the zucchini alongside. Scatter green onions and sesame seeds over the meat and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.